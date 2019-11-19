Food Dehydrators Market Worth $3.02 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.89%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Nov 19, 2019, 04:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food dehydrators market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2025, expanding at a 6.89% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for food products with a long shelf life is expected to boost the market. In addition, rising demand for food dehydrators to reduce food wastage is expected to fuel the growth.
Rising efforts to reduce food wastage through food dehydration in commercial and industrial applications are expected to drive market growth. In addition, the increasing use of commercial food dehydrators owing to the growing awareness pertaining to the benefits associated with food dehydrators is likely to drive the demand.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Industrial end use segment is expected to dominate the food dehydrators market by 2025, owing to significant growth of processed food industries especially in emerging economies including India and China
- Electricity energy source segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the next seven years owing to low cost when compared to solar-powered food dehydrators
- Europe is anticipated to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2025. Increasing disposable income contributes to increasing demand for packed foods with longer shelf life which will eventually boost the regional growth
- The market is dominated by numerous players including Tribest Corporation; Koolatron Corporation; Excalibur Dehydrator; National Presto Industries, Inc.; Lem Products Holding LLC; and Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
Read 170 page research report with ToC on "Food Dehydrators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Vertical Airflow, Horizontal Airflow), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), By Energy Source (Electricity, Biofuel), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-dehydrators-market
The demand for electrical food dehydrators is expected to dominate the market in 2018 owing to the increasing use in commercial and industrial applications. Increased efficiency achieved through electrical food dehydrators is likely to drive the market growth over the next seven years.
Food dehydrators are used for preserving food items by removing the moisture content from them, which in turn limits bacterial growth, thereby, improving the shelf life of food and avoiding wastage. Food dehydrators also aid in cost savings as the excess food can be dehydrated and used at a later stage instead of disposing or throwing it away.
Grand View Research has segmented the global food dehydrators market on the basis of technology, end use, energy source, and region:
- Food Dehydrators Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Vertical Airflow
- Horizontal Airflow
- Food Dehydrators End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
- Food Dehydrators Energy Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Electricity
- Biofuel
- Solar
- Others
- Food Dehydrators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- Russia
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
