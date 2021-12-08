Food Delivery Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 28.13% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & Dominos Pizza Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The food delivery market in India report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers in India as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the growing threat from direct delivery services may impede the market growth.

The food delivery market in India covers the following areas:

The food delivery market share growth in India by the online segment will be significant for revenue generation. With a large number of young people living across various cities, food delivery apps in India have become instantly popular among these users. The change in shopping preferences propels the sales of food deliveries through the online channel, contributing to the market growth.

Food Delivery Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 716.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.60 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., McDonald Corp., Ola Foods, Pizza Hut, Poncho Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

