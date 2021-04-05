Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio
Apr 05, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The food delivery services market is expected to grow by $ 215.56 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
The growing mergers and acquisitions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing threat from direct delivery services will hamper the market growth.
Food Delivery Services Market: Market Landscape Landscape
Based on the market landscapes, the order-focused segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Food Delivery Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 62% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for food delivery services market in APAC. The increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers will significantly influence the food delivery services market's growth in this region.
Receive FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Delivery Hero SE
- Glovoapp23 SL
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Just Eat Plc
- Meituan Dianping
- Postmates Inc.
- Roofoods Ltd.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
- and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Business Segment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Business Segment
- Order focused - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Logistics focused - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Business Segment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
