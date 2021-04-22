Food Edge Will Inspire, Educate, And Convene The Food Industry For The Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's annual Food Edge is poised to be one of the most impactful events of its kind with speakers from the food industry's leading companies, cutting edge topics, and attendees from across the nation. The event will cover a range of subjects from food science & innovation and consumer trends to modern marketing and business development strategy. Branchfood , the premier convener of food innovators and entrepreneurs, in collaboration with C.A. Fortune , a national sales and branding agency, will host the summit virtually on two non-consecutive days, May 4th and 6th.

It's no secret the pandemic brought on great change to every corner of the food industry. The statistics speak for themselves. According to ADM , 31% of people are now purchasing products for health, 65% want to positively impact the environment, and 26% are concerned with the country of origin of their food.

These changes present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, brands, and investors who strive to pave the way for an industry that better meets the interests of consumers. Attendees can expect to explore these opportunities and more during Food Edge 2021. We'll hear from leaders at the forefront of these trends including Chuck Muth of Beyond Meat, Laura Merrit of KIND, and Bill Deacon of Eastern Standard Provisions. Find the full list of speakers here !

The summit welcomes business leaders, innovators, investors, and retailers defining the future of food. Attendees will gain actionable insights, deepen their knowledge, and will build lasting connections. The full agenda is available online.

Sponsors include Branch Venture Group , CA Fortune , Forager , FRESH Communications , Incredible Foods , Kalsec , Motif FoodWorks , Motus Experiential , Nutter Law , Propeller Industries .

To register, visit the Food Edge event page.

