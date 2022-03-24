Food Hydrocolloids Market Size in South Africa to Grow by USD 44.19 million | Technavio

Food Hydrocolloids Market in South Africa: Driver

The rising demand for processed food is driving the global food hydrocolloids market growth in South Africa. Rapid urbanization, higher incomes, and increasing employment opportunities for women are driving the demand for convenient (processed) foods. Supply chains have witnessed a change due to the shift toward the production of processed foods and distribution through supermarkets and local convenience stores, especially in urban areas. Processed food manufacturers mainly focus on product differentiation, which enables them to withstand the competition in the market. Moreover, food hydrocolloids are used in technical and regulated applications to thicken and stabilize formulations in processed food. In processed foods, this group of ingredients contributes to the viscosity, texture, and body. Thus, the growing demand for processed food products in South Africa will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market In South Africa: Vendor Analysis

The food hydrocolloids market in South Africa report offers information on several market vendors, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., CyberColloids Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Palani Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tranarc, among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as PurelyForm xanthan gum, which delivers high viscosity at low concentrations.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as carrageenans, pectin, and xanthan gum.

CP Kelco US Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as carrageenan, citrus fiber, diutan gum, gellan gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, pectin, xanthan gum, and refined locust bean gum.

CyberColloids Ltd. - The company offers food hydrocolloids that deliver dissolution, solution and structuring properties, including the impact of influences such as salts, sugar, temperature, and pH.

Ingredion Inc. - The company offers food hydrocolloids such as Pre-hydrated Gum Arabic Spray Dry powder, Ticaxan Xanthan EC glucomannan gum, and Ticalose CMC 400 Granular powder.

Food Hydrocolloids Market in South Africa: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into gelatin gum, pectin, xanthan gum, guar gum, and others. The gelatin gum segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for processed food will drive the growth of the gelatin gum segment and, in turn, the market in focus during the forecast years.

By application, the market has been segmented into dairy and frozen products, bakery or confectionery, beverages, meat and seafood products, and others.

Food Hydrocolloids Market Scope in South Africa Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.31 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., CyberColloids Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Palani Group, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tranarc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

