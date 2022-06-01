Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million | Europe to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to know more about market dynamics

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Trend and Challenge

The rise in the use of screw vacuum pumps is a major trend in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. Screw vacuum pumps can be operated without using oils or other operating fluids in the chamber. They can handle gases containing a high level of moisture or other vapor and can tolerate dust and other contaminants. In addition, the pumped gas is not exposed to oil, which avoids oil contamination and reduces the maintenance costs of oil replacement.

Chances of excess loss of moisture from food products during vacuum cooling is challenging the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. During the vacuum cooling process, there can be excessive loss of weight and water from food products because of the decrease in temperature and pressure rates. The loss of moisture can affect the quality of food. This may decrease the demand for vacuum cooling equipment.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. Download Our Sample Report

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Segmentation by Application

The baked products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for high-quality bakery products from consumers is increasing. This demand can be met by using vacuum cooling of baked products. Such benefits of vacuum cooling may help in boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

Europe will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for convenient food among consumers, primarily the young consumers, has led to a rise in demand for various food products, such as bakery products. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany is the key country for the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market in Europe.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Major Vendors

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market also offers information on several market vendors, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.

For more information about key vendors and their offerings, View our Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.28 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Baked products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Meat products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Readymade food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrimaint Inc.

10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 50: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 KoolJet

Exhibit 59: KoolJet - Overview



Exhibit 60: KoolJet - Product and service



Exhibit 61: KoolJet - Key offerings

10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.

ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. Exhibit 62: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Overview

ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Product and service

ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.

Exhibit 65: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 ULVAC Inc.

Exhibit 68: ULVAC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: ULVAC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: ULVAC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: ULVAC Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies

Exhibit 72: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 73: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Key offerings

10.12 Weber Cooling International BV

Exhibit 75: Weber Cooling International BV - Overview



Exhibit 76: Weber Cooling International BV - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Weber Cooling International BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio