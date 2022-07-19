Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million, 41% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 01:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum cooling is a rapid cooling technique. It is used for porous products that have free water, and it works on the principle of evaporative cooling. Vacuum cooling equipment is used for vacuum cooling of food products, which helps in improving the quality of products and increasing shelf lives.
The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 4.2 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market size
- Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market trends
- Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market industry analysis
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Baked Products: The baked products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. There is high demand for high-quality bakery products in consistent volumes among consumers. This demand can be met by using vacuum cooling of baked products.
- Meat Products
- Fruits And Vegetables
- Readymade Food
- Geography
- Europe: This region will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in demand for convenient food among consumers, primarily the young consumers in Europe. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and France have significantly large bakery industries. Germany is the largest producer of bakery products in the EU and exports many bakery products globally. Vacuum cooling equipment is largely used in the bakery industry for the rapid cooling of various bakery products.
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market vendors
|
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.28
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Baked products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Meat products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Readymade food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agrimaint Inc.
- 10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 KoolJet
- Exhibit 59: KoolJet - Overview
- Exhibit 60: KoolJet - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: KoolJet - Key offerings
- 10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 ULVAC Inc.
- Exhibit 68: ULVAC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: ULVAC Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: ULVAC Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: ULVAC Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies
- Exhibit 72: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Verhoeven Family of Companies - Key offerings
- 10.12 Weber Cooling International BV
- Exhibit 75: Weber Cooling International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Weber Cooling International BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Weber Cooling International BV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 81: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
