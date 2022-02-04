Food Nanotechnology Market to record a CAGR of 25.32% by 2025 | Technavio

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Nanotechnology Market

AQUANOVA AG - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that are meant for use in raw materials, intermediates, or finished products in human nutrition and animal food, under the brand name of NovaSol.

BASF SE - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that greatly increases the metal surface area available per gram and boosts the catalytic activity, under the brand name of NanoSelect.

Blue California Inc. - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that are used to slow down oxidation, moisture changes or microbial growth to increase the shelf-life of the packaged food product, under the brand name of NanoPack.

Food Nanotechnology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The food nanotechnology market is segmented as below:

Application

Food Packaging



Food Processing



Food Testing

By application, the food-packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Nanofood packaging materials help in increasing food longevity, thus ensuring food safety. As a result, there has been a significant rise in the demand for packaging based on nanotechnology in various segments such as bakery, meat, fruits and vegetables, as well as other processed food products in the F&B industry. This is expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC is expected to account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Singapore are the key countries for the food nanotechnology market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing awareness through social media platforms for healthier, safer, and more nutritious food will drive the food nanotechnology market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Food Nanotechnology Market 2021-2025: Drivers

The food nanotechnology market is driven by the increasing adoption of novel nanotechnology tools to boost agricultural productivity. The growing population will lead to the adoption of modern techniques in agriculture, such as nanotechnology. Nanotechnology also has other benefits, such as minimal agricultural inputs and enrichment of the crops through the absorption of nanoscale nutrients from the soil, which enhances food quality and safety. This will increase the demand for clean label products. These factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Food Nanotechnology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 187.84 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 24.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Singapore, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AQUANOVA AG, BASF SE, Blue California Inc., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Nanocyl SA, Nanophase Technologies Corp., Southwest Research Institute, and Trendlines Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

