Food Nostalgia: Tap Into Happy Memories with Favorite Flavors

Grill burgers to perfection with the CDN Thin Tip Thermometer (DTQ450X) . From rare to well-done, your burger will cook just the way you like it – plus, using a cooking thermometer is the only way to ensure a food-safe internal temperature, according to the USDA. This waterproof NSF-certified model features 6-second response, 1.5mm thin tip and data-hold to lock the reading.

For hearty soups, stews, beans and more, Fissler Vitaquick pressure cookers cook faster while preserving flavor, texture and nutrients in a way that can only be achieved by cooking in an airtight pan under pressure. This classic model also outperforms countertop multi cookers, because it reaches a higher pressure and offers much more precision. This award-winning model comes with a lifetime warranty and is known for its superior technology, quality and design.

Riced potatoes are fluffy and smooth, and they're ideal for making velvety mashed potatoes or crispy hash browns. Rice potatoes quickly and easily with the Betty Bossi Potato Ricer, with an advanced design that perfectly peels the potatoes before ricing them. Known for culinary creativity, Betty Bossi offers delicious recipes for Mashed Potatoes, Pumpkin and Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Potato and Green Pea Mash, and more.

Filled pastries, sweet or savory, are traditional favorites in many cuisines. The Betty Bossi Wonderbox makes it easy to create homemade pastries in perfect shapes of mini-pinwheels, small parcels and tiny boats. The set comes a box to cut puff pastry or other dough, plus three inserts to create your desired shape after filling. Recipes include Apricot and Marzipan Parcels, Raspberry Boats, Ham Pinwheels, and more.

Start your day or end your meal with piping hot coffee from the Capresso 12-Cup Perk. This updated percolator features elegant, durable stainless steel construction, with a view-through glass lid that showcases the percolating process. It brews 4 to 12 cups in less than a minute per cup. Automatic keep-warm function so coffee is ready when you want it. Ideal for parties and special occasions, with a drip-free pouring spout and detachable power cord to simplify serving.

