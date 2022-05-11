Food on the Fly Celebrates Their Return to Market

Food on the Fly is a winner for airports and existing food and beverage outlets alike. Tweet this

Passengers who would otherwise be constrained by their connection time or departure gate will now be empowered to place an order in real time or in advance from any of the airport's variety of premium restaurant and bar offerings—with guaranteed, on-time delivery.

Chad D. Cummings, founder and principal, explains: "The existing solutions and platforms were all brought to market pre-Covid. Those models, platforms, and ideas all need to be re-worked for the post-Covid world. That's what we've done with this new iteration of Food on the Fly—the first post-Covid platform operating in this space."

He continues: "My team has given a tremendous amount of thought as to how the airport experience will evolve post-Covid and the qualities that travelers will expect and demand in their new outlook. Premium is the new standard."

Food on the Fly is a winner for airports and existing food and beverage outlets alike. Ongoing schedule shake-ups are pushing tight connections even tighter, driving down revenue for restaurants in terminals and rents collected by airport operating authorities.

While delivering meals to weary passengers, Food on the Fly will also deliver revenue to these stakeholders by monetizing what would otherwise be a missed opportunity to connect travelers with premium, locally-sourced, and nationally-recognized food and beverage offerings.

Food on the Fly is launching later this summer.

SOURCE Food on the Fly