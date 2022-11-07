Food Pathogen Testing Market to Grow by USD 3 Bn, Meat and Poultry to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food pathogen testing market is expected to grow by USD 3 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the growing importance of food safety standards. However, changing food regulations can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022-2026

Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Meat And Poultry



Dairy



Processed Food



Fruits And Vegetables



Cereals And Grains

The food pathogen testing market share growth in the meat and poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meat and poultry were the largest segments of the global food pathogen testing market in 2021. The segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2022-2026. The demand for meat and poultry is rising due to the processing and treatment of poultry meat to prolong its shelf life and enhance its taste. Meat prices in the US have been on the rise due to factors such as unfavorable weather conditions and international economic and political tensions. Changes in market demand in terms of preference for organic and natural meat products are increasingly supporting the growth of the food pathogen testing market.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the food pathogen testing market in North America. The growing importance of food safety standards will facilitate the food pathogen testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the food pathogen testing market include:

ALS Ltd - The company offers food pathogen testing using ELISA, PCR, and MALDI TOF Mass Spectrometry procedures.

AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers food pathogen testing for agricultural, lab testing, and chemical industries.

Bureau Veritas - The company offers Food pathogen testing for microbiology, contaminant analysis, and sample testing.

Campden BRI - The company offers food pathogen testing for microbiological food spoilage and food poisoning procedures.

Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers Food pathogen testing for Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, Legionella pneumophila, Escherichia coli O157, Clostridium perfringens and Vibrio spp.

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

IFP Privates Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Market trends such as the adoption of advanced robotics for automation of food safety testing are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Challenges with changing food regulations is may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Food Pathogen Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food pathogen testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food pathogen testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food pathogen testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food pathogen testing market vendors

Food Pathogen Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd, AsureQuality Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas, Campden BRI, Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IFP Privates Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH, Intertek Group Plc, LRQA Group Ltd, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., RapidBio Systems Inc., SGS SA, SunPower Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

