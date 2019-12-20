Food Photo Affair 2020 Launches Professional Development Conference and Photo Contest for Food Photographers Stylists and Bloggers

Food Photo Affair offers professional development, educational resources and recognition for best-in-class food photographers, food stylists, food bloggers and other food industry professionals.

The newly added professional development conference provides nearly 60 interactive workshops and demonstrations, lively food photography discussions, engaging speaker panels and a host of networking opportunities with some of the most respected names in the industry. Keynote speakers include:

Author and acclaimed food stylist, Denise Vivaldo , will be featured in two presentations: tips for building a strong portfolio of corporate clients and how photographers and stylists market themselves, document their talent and grow their careers

Lisa Golden Schroeder —a food stylist, award-winning author and finalist in last year's Food Photo Affair competition—will share her secrets to commercial packaging photography, from logistics to enhancing a product's appetite appeal

—a food stylist, award-winning author and finalist in last year's Food Photo Affair competition—will share her secrets to commercial packaging photography, from logistics to enhancing a product's appetite appeal Award-winning Stephen Hamilton , whose work has appeared in national magazines, cookbooks, packaging and seven seasons of the hit TV show, Top Chef, will share his keys to developing a winning creative treatment and a second session on bringing food trends to life.

Informative, hands-on workshops will cover everything from how to use artificial light and whether to work with an agent to styling for TV and video. Workshop presenters include Christina Peters, Patti Schumann, Julie Hettiger and Jamie Tiampo, among others.

Like the 2019 competition, the exhibition allows food photographers and stylists a chance to showcase and gain accolades for their work from an esteemed panel of 14 internationally acclaimed judges. Among the judges: James Beard Award-nominated Jeff Kauck, James Beard Award finalist Victoria Granof, and food packaging and design expert Chris Chong, CEO of New Zealand's Redcactus Design Limited.

With 15 categories—ranging from "Food in the Field" to "Splishes and Splashes"—and up to $13,000 in cash prizes, the exhibition and contest will be the culmination of the three-day affair.

Food Photo Affair will also do its part for the non-profit community. Inspired by its mission to eradicate global huger, Food Photo Affair has selected The Hunger Project as its 2020 charitable partner. In addition to a $14,000 contribution, the event will donate all proceeds from a weekend-long silent auction that features items such as dinner for two at the French Laundry, a food stylist kit full of useful tools and must-have supplies and a CIA bootcamp of the winner's choice.

"The problem of poverty and hunger cannot be solved through just food, clothing or shelter," said Jeffrey Martin, professional food stylist and Food Photo Affair founder. "Instead, we know that people are the solution, and we believe in The Hunger Project's principles of transformative leadership, gender equality, sustainability and empowered social transformation to combat these global challenges."

Food Photo Affair is made possible through the generosity of sponsors: Ferrari-Carano, Lodge Cast Iron, and The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia.

Hosted at the Meritage Resort and Spa, the weekend-long Food Photo Affair begins with optional excursions around the Napa Valley on Thursday, Nov. 5 and opening ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 6. The conference continues with keynotes, workshops, demonstrations and networking through Sunday, Nov. 8, when it concludes with a grand awards ceremony.

Early bird registrants who purchase their three-day conference pass before Jan. 10 will pay just $750, with the first 150 attendees receiving access to a complimentary three-course wine dinner in the resort's Estate Wine Cave. Photography exhibition entries range from $20 for one entry to $25 for five entries. (Yes, you read that right: $25 for five entries.)

Food Photo Affair Competition Categories

Food in the Field

Spicy

Oooey Gooey

Plated, presented by Fortessa

Freeze Frame

Food on Film Shorts

Drips and Dollops

The Hunger Project - Feeding the World

Wine Your Way, presented by Ferrari-Carano

Sugar, Sugar, Sugar

Food for Bloggers

Celebrating Food

Splishes and Splashes

Published Work

Cast Iron Cooked, presented by Lodge Cast Iron

About Food Photo Affair

Food Photo Affair offers professional development and recognition for best-in-class food photographers, food stylists, food bloggers and other food industry professionals. The three-day conference provides professional development workshops, lively food photography discussions, engaging speaker panels, and an informal environment for professional networking. The exhibition offers attendees and others a chance to show their work and gain worldwide recognition among an audience of peers and pros. Learn more at FoodPhotoAffair.com.

About The Hunger Project

The Hunger Project was founded in 1977 with the goal to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, grass-roots, gender-focused strategies. Currently, they have partners working in 13 countries in more than 13,000 communities, reaching more than 16 million individuals every year. The Hunger Project tailors each program to meet local challenges and opportunities wherever they work, and each program has at its foundation three essential elements. These consist of empowering women as key change agents, mobilizing communities for self-reliant action and fostering effective partnerships with local government. Learn more at www.thp.org.

