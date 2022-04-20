Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market by Type, Application, End-product Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market by Type (Food Processing, Food Service, Food Packaging), Application (Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery, Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Dairy), End-product Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food processing and handling equipment market is projected to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2021 to USD 175.1 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The food processing & handling equipment market is exhibiting strong growth, with the rising demand for prepared food products globally, changes in consumer lifestyles, along with a transformative leap forward in technological capabilities and increasing investment opportunities in the food processing industry.



The food processing equipment segment is projected to dominate the food processing and handling equipment market during the forecast period.



The food processing equipment type market has been further segmented into pre-processing and primary processing equipment. One of the key factors driving the food processing equipment market is the growth of the processed food sector, due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products. Further, to provide the highest and consistent quality products, along with keeping the production costs as low as possible, automated processing equipment is increasingly being adopted by food & beverage manufacturers



Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.



The food processing and handling equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the food and beverage industry, has created new opportunities for the food processing and handling equipment market.

The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for meat, bakery and dairy items and food items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the food processing and handling equipment market. Many food and beverage companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for food processing and handling equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

4.2 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Application

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by End-Product Form & Country

4.4 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Type & Region

4.5 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Key Sub-Regional Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Meat, Poultry, Bakery, Dairy, and Confectionery Products

5.2.1.2 Rise in Focus on Production and Operational Efficiency, Processing Time, and Quality of Food Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging

5.2.1.4 Shift Toward Convenient Food Packaging

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cost of Production Due to Rise in Energy and Labor Costs

5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Investment Opportunities for the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand from Developing Countries, Such as China and India

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Ensuring the Correct Mixture of Gases in Controlled Environment Packaging

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain

6.3.1 Research & Development

6.3.2 Inputs

6.3.3 Production

6.3.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.3.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3.6 End-User Industry

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Regulatory Policies for Food Processing & Handling Equipment

6.5.1 Regulations of the Food Processing Equipment Market

6.5.2 Regulations of the Foodservice Equipment Market

6.5.3 Regulations of the Food Packaging Equipment Market

6.5.3.1 US

6.5.3.2 Europe

6.5.3.3 India

6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7.1 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.7.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Growing Demand for Better Pasteurization Techniques

6.10.2 Optimal Maintenance Cost and Increased Reliability Within Juice Production

7 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Type

7.3 Food Processing Equipment

7.3.1 Pre-Processing Equipment

7.3.1.1 Sorting & Grading

7.3.1.1.1 Increasing Usage of Sorting Equipment to Maintain Quality and Save Time

7.3.1.2 Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, and Washing

7.3.1.2.1 Reduction in Food Waste and Increased Consistency

7.3.1.3 Mixing and Blending

7.3.1.3.1 Shift from All-Purpose Blenders and Mixers to Highly Tuned Equipment for Specialized Products

7.3.2 Primary Processing Equipment

7.3.2.1 Forming Equipment

7.3.2.1.1 Growing Innovations to Produce Appealing Designs and Increased Processed Food Consumption

7.3.2.2 Extruding Equipment

7.3.2.2.1 Extrusion Helping the Production of Functional Food Produce

7.3.2.3 Coating Equipment

7.3.2.3.1 Innovations in Edible Coating to Improve the Shelf Life of Fresh Produce Such as Fruits

7.3.2.4 Drying, Cooling, and Freezing

7.3.2.4.1 Use of Spray Drying Technology in Food Products

7.3.2.5 Thermal Equipment

7.3.2.5.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Foods and Beverages Accelerating the Thermal Equipment Type Market

7.3.2.6 Homogenizer

7.3.2.6.1 Homogenizer May Assist in Capitalizing on New Ongoing Health Trends

7.3.2.7 Filters

7.3.2.7.1 Filters - Important Equipment Amid Rising Food Safety Concerns

7.3.2.8 Pressing

7.3.2.8.1 Transition from Using Time-Consuming Manual Power to Machinery for Pressing

7.4 Food Service Equipment

7.4.1 Cooking Equipment

7.4.1.1 Baking Industry to Drive the Growth

7.4.2 Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

7.4.2.1 Initiatives to Improve Cold Chain Logistics Driving Demand in Developing Countries

7.4.3 Food Preparation Equipment

7.4.3.1 Rising Popularity of Buffet and Self-Service Customer

7.4.4 Warewashing Equipment

7.4.4.1 Shortage of Labor in Developed Economies Encouraging the Use of Washing Equipment

7.4.5 Serving Equipment

7.4.5.1 Increasing Number of Qsrs and Fast-Food Joints

7.5 Food Packaging Equipment

7.5.1 Form-Fill-Seal

7.5.1.1 Rising Demand for Multi-Functional Form-Fill-Seal Equipment

7.5.2 Filling & Dosing

7.5.2.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Foods

7.5.3 Cartoning

7.5.3.1 Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

7.5.4 Case Packing

7.5.4.1 Reduced Labor Cost

7.5.5 Wrapping & Bundling

7.5.5.1 Increasing Expectation of Consumers in Terms of External Looks of Products

7.5.6 Labeling & Coding

7.5.6.1 Increasing Transparency and Trending of Labels Conveying Health and Wellness

7.5.7 Inspecting, Detecting, and Check-Weighing Machines

7.5.7.1 Rise in Imports and Exports of Food Products

7.5.8 Other Types

7.5.8.1 Rising Demand for Packaging Machines, Such as Palletizing, Capping, & Sealing Machines

8 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Food Processing & Handling Equipment, by Application

8.3 Bakery & Confectionery

8.3.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Demand for Bread and Bakery Products in the Asia-Pacific Region Driving the Market

8.4 Meat & Poultry

8.4.1 Increasing Innovations and Enhancements in Meat and Poultry Equipment

8.5 Fish & Seafood

8.5.1 Rising Consumer Demand and Increased Penetration in Developing Countries Leading to a Surge in Demand for Fish-Based and Seafood Products

8.6 Dairy

8.6.1 Growing Demand for Customized Dairy and Dairy-Based Products

8.7 Alcoholic Beverages

8.7.1 Rising Technological Advancements and Innovations in Craft Breweries Due to the Growing Demand for Customized Craft Beer and Related Products

8.8 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.8.1 Continuous Developments and New Product Launches Driving the Need for Non-Alcoholic Beverage Processing Equipment

8.9 Other Applications

8.9.1 Coating Equipment Witnessing High Demand Due to the Rapidly Growing Snacks Industry

9 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by End-Product Form

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Food Processing & Handling Equipment, by End-Product Form

9.2 Solid Form

9.2.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Foods

9.3 Liquid Form

9.3.1 Rising Consumption of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Due to Increasing Health-Consciousness

9.4 Semi-Solid

9.4.1 Increasing Preference for Yogurts, Jellies, Puddings, and Spreads

10 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.3 Key Player Strategies

11.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

11.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

11.5.1 Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

11.5.2 Gea Group (Germany)

11.5.3 Jbt Corporation (Us)

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive Players

11.6.4 Participants

11.6.5 Product Footprint

11.7 Food Processing & Handling Equipment, Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Starting Blocks

11.7.3 Responsive Companies

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gea Group

12.2 Buhler Group

12.3 Alfa Laval

12.4 Jbt Corporation

12.5 Spx Flow

12.6 Robert Bosch

12.7 Ima Group

12.8 Multivac

12.9 Krones Group

12.10 Tetra Laval

12.11 Middleby Corporation

12.12 Dover Corporation

12.13 Ali Group S.R.L.

12.14 Electrolux

12.15 Hoshizaki

12.16 Global Bakery Solutions

12.17 Sealtech Engineers

12.18 Dairy Tech India

12.19 Spheretech Packaging India Pvt. Ltd.

12.20 Align Industry

12.21 Wootzano Ltd.

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym3390

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets