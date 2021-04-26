Food Safety Exchange (FSX) Podcast Explores How Food Manufacturers Can Prepare for Food Safety Audits in Challenging Circumstances

HANNOVER, Germany, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus pandemic causing access restrictions to food manufacturing sites, alongside social distancing and travel restrictions, the issue of food safety auditing has become increasingly complex. How can food manufacturers prepare for audits that might be carried out entirely remotely, or by a blend of remote and physical access? This subject has been explored in a new podcast available on the global food safety information and events platform, Food Safety Exchange (FSX) www.foodsafetyexchange.com.



The podcast sees Jon Murthy, Head of Global Marketing at brand and consumer protection organisation BRCGS being interviewed by Packaging Solutions magazine editor Susan Wright. In the interview they talk about the challenges faced by food manufacturers preparing for audits, and what advice and resources exist to help them do so.



Throughout the podcast, Jon Murthy refers to a wealth of tools and services available to BRCGS-certificated sites through the organisation's website. He stressed that despite the many challenges faced by food manufacturers, they must ensure they prepare thoroughly for food safety audits, at a number of levels within the organisation: "My advice is to maintain a company-wide approach, engage staff throughout the process, engage them in training and planning, and to practice as much as possible," he said. "Make sure that leadership is available, and plan as much as possible in advance with the audit team and certification body. Review the documentation and make sure it's to hand".



