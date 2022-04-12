Food Sensitivity Symptoms May Be Caused by Sucrose Intolerance: Fourth Annual National Sucrose Intolerance Awareness Week April 11-17, 2022

This week has been established to raise awareness about the unmet needs of people suffering from symptoms due to an inability to digest sucrose (table sugar). Sucrose Intolerance due to Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID) is caused by genetic variants that result in diminished or absent digestive activity of sucrase-isomaltase, an enzyme in the small intestine. The reduction or absence of this enzyme activity makes it difficult to properly digest sucrose (table sugar) and starch found in many foods.

"Our goal with this year's theme is to not only raise awareness for Sucrose Intolerance, but to address the most common questions potential patients have around this painful and very treatable condition," said Anthony D'Elia, Vice President of Marketing for QOL Medical, LLC. "Many patients suffer for years with debilitating symptoms before getting properly diagnosed because there isn't enough education and awareness about this condition, and many of the symptoms overlap with the more commonly marketed gastrointestinal intolerances and diseases."

Sucrose Intolerance caused by CSID is a chronic medical condition, affecting infants, teens, and adults. The symptoms typically occur after eating or drinking foods high in sugar, like apple juice, ice cream, cake, and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Symptoms include:

Abdominal pain

Gas

Bloating

Chronic diarrhea

Nausea

In infants, complications from these symptoms may also cause colic-like symptoms, dehydration, malnutrition, and failure to thrive. Learn more at http://www.sucroseintoleranceawareness.org. There is no cure for Sucrose Intolerance (CSID), but there are treatment options available to help minimize symptoms.

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and the overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

