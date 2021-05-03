Food Service Market in APAC to grow over $ 317 Billion between 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the food sales segment in 2020.

The growing demand for alcoholic beverages is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM! Brands Inc. are the major players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing number of foodservice chains. However, the growing preference for home-cooked food might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of food service chains will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing preference for home-cooked food is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this food service market in APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Food Service Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food Service Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

Food Sales



Beverage Sales

Type

Restaurants



Delivery And Takeaway



Fast Foods



Cafes And Bars



Others

Geography

China



Rest Of APAC

Food Service Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food service market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Food Service Market Size in APAC

Food Service Market Trends in APAC

Food Service Market Industry Analysis in APAC

This study identifies the growing demand for alcoholic beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the Food Service Market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Food Service Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist food service market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the food service market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food service market across China and the Rest of APAC

and the Rest of APAC Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food service market vendors in APAC

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverage sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fast foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Starbucks Corp.

The Wendys Co.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

