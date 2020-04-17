Food Service Packaging Market Size Worth Around US$ 119 Bn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aseptic packaging market size is expected to worth around US$ 119 Bn by 2027 with registered CAGR of 10%.

Food service packaging can be characterized as packaging of processed or half processed products, including fast meals, restaurants and more. The packaging promotes food hygiene prevents bacterial growth and helps to increase the shelf-life of the foodstuffs.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Demand

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR owing to the emergence of densely populated and developing economies such as China , Southeast Asia , and India .

is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR owing to the emergence of densely populated and developing economies such as , , and . In Australia , almost 32 % of their domestic expenses are spent on food and fast food, while the average fast food meal consists of around half of the required daily consumption of energy for an person. The subway, Pizza Hut, Hungry Jack, KFC are f the world's biggest corporate QRSs.

, almost 32 % of their domestic expenses are spent on food and fast food, while the average fast food meal consists of around half of the required daily consumption of energy for an person. The subway, Pizza Hut, Hungry Jack, KFC are f the world's biggest corporate QRSs. The cohesion of the food service industry has been rapidly altered in major Indian towns and cities, where urbanisation has changed in the lifestyle, fast pace work life and reliance on online food platforms.

Food service outlets to increasingly use advanced packaging formats

Providers of food delivery provide a wide range of options, such as "fly home" and "take out" customers. It drives demand for food supplies around the globe. The growing population and urbanization of such types of foods is projected to gain popularity among millennial consumers. In addition, demand for foodservice products over during forecast period is expected to increase tremendously. Due to various lifestyle changes, increased disposable revenue and rapid urbanization particularly in developing countries, customer security and food preferences are on the increase. However, the corporate work climate that leads to household eating patterns through increases demand for readily available meals. Foodservice suppliers concentrate on offering quality functionality such as hot and cold control and fogging.

Market dynamics

The growth of market is driven by the increased demand from end-use industries such as food, beverages and grocery stores, as well as the increasing demand for durable and recyclable products. Moreover, the increasing production of ready-to-eat products, the increasing use of compact packaging combined with growing trends of customer demand for food packaging are driving market growth. However, the extension of the offline food service shop and an online marketplace for a large number of people all over the world will further increase market growth.

The global food service packaging market has key players include are Chemical Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Reynolds Group Holding, Ball Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, and others

Key Developments

In May 2019 , Sealed Air Corporation has established a definite contract to buy for US$ 510 Mn in cash and debt-free automatic bagging systems from Automated Packaging System Inc., the leading manufacturer of highly efficient automated bagging systems.

, Sealed Air Corporation has established a definite contract to buy for in cash and debt-free automatic bagging systems from Automated Packaging System Inc., the leading manufacturer of highly efficient automated bagging systems. In April 2019 , Amcor released its first packaging product Amite Ultra Recyclable made from the company's innovative and more sustainable polyolefin high-barrier material. The carbon footprint of a kit can be decreased by around 64%.

, Amcor released its first packaging product Amite Ultra Recyclable made from the company's innovative and more sustainable polyolefin high-barrier material. The carbon footprint of a kit can be decreased by around 64%. In July 2019 , Berry Land , Inc. Inc. Complete RPC Group Plc acquisition. Combining RPC and Berry, one of the world's largest plastic packaging firms, is a leading global provider of value-added safety solutions.

Key Target Audience:

Foodservice Packaging manufacturer

OEM's

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Industry associations

Research Institutes

Raw material providers

End Users

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies

Market Segmentation

Food Service Packaging Market By Product

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Paper and Pouches

Bags

Others

Food Service Packaging Market By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Food Service Packaging Market By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Food Service Packaging Market By Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Food Service Packaging Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

