Food Shelf Life Testing Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of USD 8.90 Billion by 2029, Share, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Segmentation Outlook

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Food Shelf Life Testing Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Food Shelf Life Testing market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about this industry. The report offers you steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Various parameters covered in this research report helps businesses for better decision making.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food shelf life testing market was valued at 4.49 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 8.90 billion by 2029, at aw CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Summary:

Accurate and reliable food testing reduces the risk of product recalls, and companies are identifying the causes of reduced shelf life, which helps them improve their products and processes, ultimately contributing to their profitability, making the technique popular in the market.

A product's shelf-life is the period during which it remains effective and free of deterioration, and thus sellable, without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing is done in a laboratory to determine the expected shelf-life of a food product and when it should be consumed. This test ensures that the product is microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing lowers the likelihood of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of decreased shelf life and contributes to the improvement of products, processes, and, ultimately, profitability.

Recent Development

In October 2019 , SGS announced the expansion of its new food microbiological testing lab in Fairfield, New Jersey , US. The 2,000-square-foot microbiological testing facility employs an information technology platform to provide a wide range of testing services to food producers, manufacturers, and suppliers across all food categories.

Some of the major players operating in the food shelf life testing market are:

SGS SA ( Switzerland )

) Bureau Veritas ( France )

) Eurofins Global ( Luxembourg )

) Intertek Group plc (U.K.)

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (US)

ALS ( Australia )

) Neogen Corporation. (U.S.)

AsureQuality ( New Zealand )

) Charm Sciences (U.S.)

Premier Analytical Services (U.K.)

Dairyland Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Check (U.K.) Ltd. (U.K.)

AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., ( India )

) Institute for Environmental Health, Inc. (U.S.)

ENVIROLOGIX INC. (U.S.)

EMSL Analytical, Inc. (U.S.)

Krishgen Biosystems. (U.S.)

Key Market Drivers

High demand for packaged foods and growing research and development

The global food shelf life testing market is expanding due to rising consumer health concerns and high demand for packaged food. In order to meet regulatory requirements, product manufacturers are investing in research and development. The global food shelf life testing market is being driven by the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, advancements in testing technologies, and international trade of food materials.

Technological advancements and convenience offered to the consumers

The growing digital convenience in the global market has perfectly aligned with the personalization trend. Along with providing a more convenient shopping experience, technology has made product information much more accessible to consumers, increasing packaged food sales and strengthening the shelf life testing market.

Food Shelf Life Testing Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the Food Shelf Life Testing market trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers, and barriers? How will the Food Shelf Life Testing market be affected in the near future? Which company would generate the highest revenue by surging the sales of lubricants? Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share? Which important strategies key players to intensify competition are adopting?

Regional Analysis/Insights

The food shelf life testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, parameter, food tested, method and technology s as referenced above.

The countries covered in the food shelf life testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

European region is expected to dominate the food shelf life testing market. Europe dominated the global market because of numerous incidents of meat adulteration in European countries.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the market. China dominates the food shelf life market in the Asia-Pacific region. Food safety procedure compliance is more stringent in Europe (a major importer), and Chinese food producers must adhere to food standards and trade regulations.

Key Segmentation:

Parameter

Microbial Contamination

Rancidity

Nutrient Stability

Organoleptic Properties

Food Tested

Packaged Food

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery Products

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Desserts

Processed Fruits and Vegetables

Method

Real-Time Shelf Life Testing

Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

Technology

Equipment and Kit-Based

Manual Tests

Challenges Faced by Industry:

The lack of modernization in technology, as well as a lack of organisation and sophistication in the food systems of developing regions, will be the restraints for the food shelf life testing market during the forecast period.

This food shelf life testing market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the food shelf life testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Food Shelf Life Testing market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The Food Shelf Life Testing market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Food Shelf Life Testing industry.

also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Food Shelf Life Testing industry. Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Food Shelf Life Testing market. With the help of market experts, the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

