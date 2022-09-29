Food Starch Market Size to grow by USD 5.88 billion, Maize to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Starch Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.78% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (maize, wheat, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Food Starch Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The maize segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Maize starches are common emulsifiers and stabilizers that are used by the beverage industry. They are important additives in beverages and are used for stabilizing and protecting flavors in beverage emulsions. Thus, beverage manufacturers should select maize starches based on the formulation, design, and production of beverage emulsions. Thus, the increasing use of maize starch in the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the food starch market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for food starch in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growing food and beverage industry.

Vendor Insights

The food starch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Beneo GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

Emsland Starke GmbH

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Grain Processing Corp.

Ingredion Inc.

KMC amba

Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Nuoxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Royal Ingredients Group BV

SMS Corp. Co. Ltd.

Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd.

Sudzucker AG

Tate and Lyle Plc

Tereos Group

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The preference for animal-derived thickening, gelling, and emulsifying agents is driving the food starch market growth. The changing food preferences are fueling the demand for plant-based food products. For example, the popularity of veganism is increasing among consumers across the world.

Stringent government regulations are challenging the food starch market growth. Thickening and gelling agents such as food starch are food additives that can be added to food products. However, regulatory bodies conduct studies and clinical trials to evaluate the impact of all food additives, such as food starch.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and learn more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Food Starch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion Inc., KMC amba, Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Qingdao Nuoxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, SMS Corp. Co. Ltd., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

