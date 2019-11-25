Food Sterilization Equipment Market Size Worth $975.7 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food sterilization equipment market size is projected to reach USD 975.7 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The market is driven by growing concerns regarding product safety, along with consumer shift toward canned and processed foods across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the continuous sterilization segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The process uses steam or direct heat for shorter heating and cooling periods, which reduces sterilizing time and cost

Heat sterilization is one of the most widely used techniques because of its low capital investment and easy to use characteristics. The technology segment contributed to 39.2% of the overall market in terms of revenue in 2018

Food sterilization equipment used for juices and beverages is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% owing to rising demand for juice concentrates in the manufacturing of sports drinks, soups, and ready-to-drink beverages

Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to increased consumer spending on ready meals and prevalent health awareness on account of rising consumption of canned food in emerging economies such as India

Rising demand for aseptic processing is expected to boost demand for food sterilization equipment over the forecast period. Aseptic processing is a method that uses advanced sterilization processes in eatables with particulates and dairy-based beverages to increase shelf life and protect them from pathogens.

The food processing industry is a mature sector that is going through a turbulent period on account of growing consumer demand for product safety and higher sustainability and quality. As a result, food processing manufacturers have started investing in sterilizers, which is expected to boost market growth over the coming years.

Canned/processed meats have less acids and need to be sterilized in order to hinder bacterial growth. Rising demand for processed meats in emerging economies such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia owing to increasing disposable income and growing influence of western culture is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovations and investing in offering new sterilizers with improved efficiency and ease of operation. Continued investments in low-temperature sterilizers have resulted in reducing processing times, along with cost efficiency, which will lead to an increase in product demand through 2025.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food sterilization equipment market on the basis of process, technology, application, and region:

Food Sterilization Equipment Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Batch



Continuous

Food Sterilization Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Heat



Steam



Radiation



Chemical



Filtration



Others

Food Sterilization Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Spices, Seasonings and Herbs



Meat, Poultry & Seafood



Dairy Products



Fruits & Vegetables



Juices & Beverages



Grains



Others

Food Sterilization Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





U.K.





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.