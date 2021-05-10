Food Tech Innovator Notch, Launches as First All-in-One Solution to Bring the Entire Restaurant Supply Chain Online with the Tap of an App

Technology Helps Restaurants & Distributors Supercharge Earning Potential & Focus on Thriving in the New Normal

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Notch , formerly known as ChefHero, officially launches as the first and only all-in-one software solution to completely digitize the notoriously wasteful, paper-driven process of wholesale food supply ordering and ordering taking for restaurants and distributors.

"When the pandemic hit our revenues went down by 80 per cent and we had to rebuild our business model to digitize all aspects of the restaurant supply chain. We listened and focused on developing software to help our partners cut costs. Notch is already taking off because it's the innovation the industry has been waiting for to save them time and money like never before," said Jordan Huck, CEO, Notch.

Notch launches today in Toronto, Chicago and major cities across Texas, with additional cities across North America to roll out in the coming months. While there are other foodservice industry software solutions, nothing compares to Notch. It offers complete supply chain aggregation for restaurant chains, as well as distributors. It also integrates seamlessly into existing accounting and inventory management systems. This is crucial at a time when the foodservice industry is juggling multiple softwares.

There is no other industry that has been harder hit by the pandemic than the foodservice sector with approximately 120,000 restaurants closed across North America, with more at risk of following suit. Cutting costs is more important than ever considering up to 40 per cent of a restaurant's revenue is spent on food and up to 12 per cent of it is wasted before it reaches the customer.

By streamlining the food supply buying process, Notch greatly reduces food waste, eliminates inefficiencies, and gives users back time and savings so they can supercharge earning potential and focus on thriving.

Within the software, users can invoice, shop nearly 100,000 skus and growing, track orders, price compare, get real time inventory updates, forecast, and more while working on mobile (iOS and Android) or through any web browser.

"Notch has made the transition to their product easy and seamless, allowing me and my team to focus on opening locations and adding brands with the confidence and knowledge that this part of our business is taken care of. This product is key to helping us scale at a rapid pace," Marc Choy, President, Ghost Kitchen Brands.

From ChefHero to Notch - A New Brand & Business Model

The rebrand from ChefHero to Notch represents the shift the company has made on bringing the wholesale foodservice supply chain online. Notch is an essential tool for restaurants and suppliers, just as the notch on a knife guides a chef through the most crucial parts of their process. The brand has been redesigned from the ground up to pay homage to those who live their passion for foodservice every day.

Distributor Benefit Highlights

More than a new look, Notch now provides a full-service software solution for food distributors, called Notch Connect. With it, they can digitize their order desk to receive online ordering.

With Notch Connect, distributors are connected with Notch's extensive subscriber base of leading restaurant chains like Ghost Kitchen Brands , Fresh , Paramount , Chatime , in Toronto; Carnitas Uruapan , Al's Beef , and SummerHouse Santa Monica in Chicago, with Texas partners soon to be announced.

Their catalogues are digitized to create their own e-store. Buyers can finally shop and track orders easily; POs become clearer, and push notifications help prevent missed orders.

Notch's accounting solution does away with paper invoices that lead to losses. It manages invoices and collections and accepts payments digitally. Distributors can consolidate cheques in one central location, and even receive instant settlements.

Restaurant Benefit Highlights

Through Notch Market, restaurants can shop competitively, as food costs are clearly stated. Hours spent handling payments, and managing and tracking inventory are minimized, saving them on average 520 hours a year.

With Notch, food waste is significantly reduced. Buyers no longer have to place orders manually or rely on complicated spreadsheets or texts that lead to inaccurate deliveries.

Ordering from industry-leading distributors like Whittingham Meats in Chicago; and Leavoy Rowe Beef Co . and Essence Food Services in Toronto is just a click away - and all in one place.

About Notch and Notch Connect

Formerly ChefHero, Notch brings the entire restaurant supply chain online with the tap of an app. It is the first and only all-in-one software solution to completely digitize the notoriously wasteful, paper-driven process of wholesale food supply ordering and ordering taking for restaurants and distributors. Notch eliminates inefficiencies to reduce food waste and save time. Notch is headquartered in Toronto, serving leading restaurants and suppliers across the Greater Toronto Area, Chicago and Texas in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. The company was recently named the 18th best workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work® Canada.

