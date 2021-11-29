Food Traceability Market Size to Reach USD 9.75 Billion in 2028 | Rising Need to Track Food Products in the Supply Chain and Monitor the flow of Materials are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for food traceability systems to identify necessary documentation and tracking for each stage of food processing. Increase in demand for important tools in the agri-food sector represents a very useful tool for analyzing, monitoring and managing the flow of products. Food safety concerns have become critical in some countries, especially those with lack of standards, regulations, and stringent stipulations governing quality and safety of food and edible products in recent years. This has provided many food producers and operators, and even distributors, some extent of leniency in some countries with regard to following specific norms along the supply chain.

However, post the COVID-19 pandemic, a sizable number of consumers developed some level of fear related to what they eat and who has been in contact with what they consume. This has been playing a major role in a number of companies deploying additional safety measures in order to support brand value, increase consumer trust, and drive revenues. This in turn has been adding a significant boost to demand across certain supply chains that have deployed the right measures and have built trust and enabled better traceability of food products.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/843

Restraints:

Production and distribution of counterfeit products has become a major issue in the supply chain process of food traceability. Product falsification has raised issues which are affecting sales and profits of different food industries, and this along with need for high additional costs for adopting traceability solutions and systems are key factors restraining growth of the global food traceability market. Rapid shifts in consumer preferences and lack of technical systems are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global food traceability market to some extent.

Growth Projections:

The global food traceability market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% and revenue is expected to increase from USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.75 Billion in 2028. Global food traceability market growth is steady as a result of the food industry maintaining a solid framework for optimal inventory levels and seamless operations. The legislative framework and certification of standardization are key factors supporting growth of the global food traceability market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the food cold chain. Restrictions had a direct influence on the food supply chain, causing transport and seaport capacities to constrict, as well as an increase in freight shipping prices and also led to food supply shortage. Adoption of Electronic Data Exchange (EDI), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and blockchain has significantly impacted deployment of traceability systems as a result of the pandemic. Application of these solutions along the supply chain has had significantly positive impact on the performance of the food cold-chain and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Enhancement of quality control as well as food product monitoring in the cold chain with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) and analytical indicators that are being successfully deployed to ensure delivery of high-quality food products are key trends supporting revenue growth of the global food traceability market.

Purchase your Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/843

Geographical Outlook - Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific food traceability market revenue growth is driven by rapid population increase, rising food demand, robust demand for high quality food products, rising focus on safety of food products among manufacturers and consumers, shift in consumption patterns, and rising preference for healthy foods.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the global market report include Honeywell International Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Bext360 Inc., Foodlogiq LLC, TraceOne Inc., Traceall Global Limited, Merit-Trex Technologies Inc., TE-Food Enterprise, and Carlisle Incorporated.

In July 2021 , Cognex Corporation introduced a high-speed mirror for large area scanning with a single barcode reader which can deliver unprecedented single-camera coverage in a compact hardware solution enhancing the large field support view applications with a single compact system.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-traceability-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global food traceability on the basis of equipment, software, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sensors



Thermal Printers



Tags & Labels



PDA with GPS



2D & 1D Scanners



Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Warehouse Software



Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GPS



Infrared



RFID/RTLS



Barcode



Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Dairy



Fisheries



Beverages



Fresh Produce & Seeds



Meat & Livestock



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food Retailers



Defense



Food Manufacturers



Warehouse



Government

Avail Limited Time Discount on Food Traceability Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/843

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. U.K. d. e. f. BENELUX g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Global food vacuum machine market size reached USD 11.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Changing climatic conditions are resulting in a slow, but sure need for more durable and sterile packaging, which is one among other key factors expected to drive global food vacuum machine market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle among consumers is a key factor expected to continue to drive global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth.

The global cold chain monitoring market size reached USD 5.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for temperature-controlled supply chain in food & beverages industries.

The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for convenience food.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-traceability-market

SOURCE Emergen Research