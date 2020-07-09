Food Trucks Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic - Operators Affected by Cancellations of Events and People Staying at Home

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food trucks industry "Food Trucks Continuing to Operate During the COVID-19 Crisis"

Many food truck operators have been affected by cancellations of events such as festivals, parades and fairs. Operators have also seen lower sales as a result of more people staying at home. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines the food service industry had to close dining rooms and move to offering take out. Food truck operators were already used to operate a grab and go model which has allowed some to continue operating throughout the pandemic.



Some operators have adapted by travelling to residential neighborhoods rather than setting up near office buildings many of which are closed. Others have parked near hospitals or other essential workplaces or operated as mobile grocery stores. Many operators have made use of apps like BestFoodTrucks and Street Food Finder to stay connected with customers and allow them to order takeout online. Since April, the Federal Highway Administration has allowed food trucks to set up on highway rest areas in order to feed truck drivers affected by food service closures.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Food Trucks Continuing to Operate During the COVID-19 Crisis"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

