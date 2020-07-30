FoodChain ID Acquires Nutraveris

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PLOUFRAGAN, France, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID ("FoodChain ID"), a Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC portfolio company and a market leading platform dedicated to providing technology enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, today announced that it has acquired Nutraveris ("Nutraveris"), a leading provider of technology and scientific and regulatory expertise for compliance, risk management, and product development.

Founded in 2006, with headquarters in the Brittany, France region, Nutraveris is a leading scientific and regulatory affairs consultancy and technology software provider in Europe, covering the health, nutrition, and supplements markets. It supports and advises Agri-food, pharmaceutical, personal care, ingredient, and nutraceutical companies to reach full market approval of their supplements, ingredients and health products.

Nutraveris helps manufacturers and marketers more efficiently create and launch dietary supplements through its Nutraveris OnLine ("Nol") AI-based platforms. The company's unique AI-driven platforms, Nol Data Solutions and Nol Compliance, draw a weekly updated inventory of scientific and regulatory information on more than 3,000 ingredients, 40,000 finished products and over 40,000 peer-reviewed publications spanning 132 areas of application. In addition to law texts and ingredient regulatory status, Nutraveris also provides innovative ideas (new ingredients / applications), syntheses and references of scientific evidence for efficacy and safety, analyses of health claims, and suppliers' efficacy proofs.

Brad Riemenapp, Chief Executive Officer of FoodChain ID, said, "Nutraveris, with its global clients and coverage, is a strong strategic fit for FoodChain ID, strengthening our customer base and building on our global profile, domain expertise and Agri-food industry leadership. With Nutraveris, we are adding scale to our business in the fast-growing "good for you" sector, while expanding our targeted portfolio through new technology-enabled supply chain compliance and claim verification services. We are confident the Nutraveris team will further enhance our ability to capture the growing customer demand for services to market safe and healthy foods, globally."

Cédric Bourges, Chief Executive Officer of Nutraveris, said, "Since our founding, we have set out to bring expert knowledge and innovative technology and have worked with our global scientific and regulatory experts to support product compliance and development throughout Europe and make the task easier for manufacturers and brand-owners. By joining FoodChain ID, we will add the resources, certification, international profile and expanded client base we need to take our business to the next level."

About FoodChain ID

The FoodChain ID Group is located across North & South America, Europe and Asia and provides integrated food safety and food quality solutions that address the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving more than 30,000 clients in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services, the FoodChain ID Group helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy demanding higher levels of transparency, accountability, safety and sustainability.

About Nutraveris

Nutraveris is the leading scientific and regulatory affairs consultancy and technology provider in Europe covering the health, nutrition, and supplements markets supporting customers to reach full market approval of their supplements, ingredients, and health products. Nutraveris is the most effective on-line platform to help you create, label, and launch dietary supplements, providing real-time regulatory, scientific and market data solutions. We are resolutely focused on the client's satisfaction and success, providing tailored and strategic solutions. For further information, see https://www.nutraveris.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, see www.paineschwartz.com.

