Foodservice Market in the US to Grow by USD 157.03 Billion During 2021-2025|2.50% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Foodservice Market in the US: Increased snacking and indulgence consumption to drive growth

Food consumption patterns and preferences have undergone a notable change, as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Fast-paced lifestyles often compel consumers to skip their meals and consume on-the-go food. Similarly, the consumption of bakery products, such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, pies, and other similar products for breakfast, has surged in the US. The nutritional level of such products can be strengthened by using different kinds of bread, such as whole wheat or multigrain, and healthy ingredients. A large percentage of consumers prefer premium and prepared snacks and are open to trying new and different flavors. Consequently, the demand for snacking at cafes and bars has increased significantly in the US.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for allergen-free dining will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Foodservice Market In the US: Increasing demand for allergen-free dining.

There is a significant rise in eating establishments in the US. Due to this factor, restaurants are coming up with new menus to cater to the special food needs of people, such as gluten- and other-allergen-free menus. It is also observed that people who are allergic to gluten tend to visit such eateries repeatedly and become loyal customers. Furthermore, most times, gluten-free foods are prepared carefully in hygienic kitchens in a bid to prevent cross-contamination. The demands for gluten-free restaurants and eateries are increasing from different consumer quarters, especially from people affected with celiac disease. Thus, allergen-free dining will fuel the foodservice market in the US during the forecast period.

"The consumption of bakery products and steady growth in demand for premium food varieties will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Foodservice Market In the US: Major Vendors

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Doctors Associates LLC

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Foodservice Market In the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the foodservice market in the US by type (Fast foodservice, Restaurant, Cafés and Bars, Delivery and take away, and Others) and foodservice system (Conventional, Centralized, Ready-prepared, and Assembly-serve).

The US region led the foodservice market in the US in 2021, followed by respectively. During the forecast period, the US region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as changing lifestyles of consumers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

