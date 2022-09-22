Foodservice Market Size in Australia to Grow by USD 30.48 billion, Conventional to be Largest Revenue-generating Modality Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Foodservice Market in Australia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.97% in 2022 and a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by modality (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve) and sector (commercial and non-commercial).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in Australia 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The conventional segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Food that is prepared using the conventional system can be distributed for service directly to lunch counters or dining rooms. This system provides consumers with flexible menu options and freshly prepared food. Such advantages are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The foodservice market in Australia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bucking Bull

Burger Fuel Worldwide Ltd.

Craveable Brands

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Hungry Jacks Pty Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Krispy Kreme Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Nando's Group

Ribs and Burgers

Starbucks Co.

The Subway Group

YUM Brands Inc.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food are driving the growth of the market. Many people prefer on-the-go food due to their hectic lifestyles and the growing need for convenience, with the rise in the purchasing power of consumers in countries such as Australia. Customers can order food at home from quick service restaurants (QSRs). They can also customize their meals and purchase items that suit their needs. These factors will have a positive impact on the foodservice market in Australia.

The growing preference for home-cooked food will challenge the foodservice market in Australia during the forecast period. The food served in restaurants is considered unhealthy due to the presence of high amounts of added sugar, carbohydrates, salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additivities. On the other hand, home-cooked food uses fresh and hygienic ingredients. Hence, many people prefer home-cooked meals. This, in turn, will challenge the growth of the foodservice market in Australia.

Foodservice Market Scope in Australia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.97 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bucking Bull, Burger Fuel Worldwide Ltd., Craveable Brands, Domino's Pizza Inc., Hungry Jacks Pty Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc., McDonald Corp., Nando's Group, Ribs and Burgers, Starbucks Co., The Subway Group, and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

