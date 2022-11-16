Foodservice Market to grow by USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, Rising demand for fast food and packaged food service to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market is expected to grow by USD 10.13 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 43% of the growth will originate from APAC. As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request a Free Sample Report.

Foodservice Market: Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe. The major markets for food services in APAC are China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase more quickly than the market in other regions. With an increase in the number of busy and time-pressed customers, the requirement for convenience is increasing, which is impacting the demand for easy food options, which will further assist market expansion in APAC throughout the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report.

Foodservice Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the food service market by Geography ( (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers are guaranteed that the food is freshly prepared and tailored to their preferences when the traditional food service method is used. Schools, colleges, restaurants, and cafeterias are the main focus area for this type of meal service. The conventional technique allows food to be made and served directly to lunch counters or dining rooms. Customers can choose from a variety of menu items that are freshly made. These advantages are likely to drive the growth of the conventional segment of the global market during the forecast period. Get a free sample report

Market Drivers

The growing demand for packaged food services and fast food is one of the main drivers behind the growth of the global foodservice business. Trailers, food trucks, carts, and food booths can all be used for mobile food service. Mobile foodservice outlets have a better success rate than traditional restaurants because they may be established with far less money than traditional restaurants. The popularity of street food among urban youth and the minimum initial capital inputs are two primary reasons for the proliferation of mobile foodservice businesses. Due to food trucks' rising popularity, many brick-and-mortar restaurant chains are introducing them. Major food service organizations, including Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A Inc., and White Castle Management Co., are testing out food trucks to expand their consumer base. As a result, during the projected period, market growth is anticipated to be supported by the rise of the mobile market. Buy a Sample Report.

Market Challenges

The lack of workers for food delivery in the foodservice sector is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global foodservice industry. In July 2018, Taco Bell, a Yum! Brands subsidiary, conducted hiring parties with free food to attract job applicants due to an increase in the need for labor. There are currently labor shortages in the foodservice industry as fewer people are willing to work in fast-food restaurants and restaurants. There is a severe labor shortage in the restaurant industry in nations like the United States and Japan. Fewer teenagers working and low unemployment rates are the main causes of the decline in the labor pool's availability. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Foodservice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick fil A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Co., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

