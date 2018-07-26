Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons Deliver Humanitarian Aid in Vietnam

This year's volunteer group, comprised of eight foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons from four different countries, worked at the Viet Duc Hospital and the Institute for Rehab and Orthopedics in Hanoi, as well as clinics in Dien Bien Phu, Ba Vi, and Quang Ninh. Over the course of four weeks, the volunteers evaluated a total of 278 patients and performed surgery on 90, at no cost to the patients.

"This program is a wonderful opportunity to broaden your experiences not only in medicine and orthopaedic surgery, but in solving problems," said volunteer foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Sandra A. Eisele, MD, MBA, of Cincinnati, Ohio. "We surely did not have the equipment we are accustomed to in the operating room, so we needed to be creative. Experiencing healthcare delivery in a completely different culture is well worth the time and effort to participate."

Scope of Volunteer Work



The Foundation surgeons each spent one week working side-by-side with Vietnamese orthopaedic surgeons, treating children, adolescents, and adults with untreated congenital deformities. The surgeons used basic techniques and instruments to perform surgeries since many resources used to correct foot and ankle deformities in the United States and other developed countries are not available in Vietnam.

Raman K. Dega, MBBS, of Wexham, United Kingdom, and Kathleen A. McHale, MD, of Alexandria, Virginia, were volunteers the last week of the four-week project. The two orthopaedic surgeons managed to perform 22 operations within three days and saw 70 outpatients. Dr. Dega stated, "I thoroughly enjoyed the trip and found it very fulfilling. There was a great opportunity to teach the local doctors, as well as interact with them."

In addition to Drs. Dega, Eisele, and McHale, Foundation volunteers included Mario Kuhn Adames, MD, Florianopolis, Brazil; Nathan Bruck, MD, Givatayim, Israel; Jessica A. Faught, MD, MS, Portland, Maine; Justin M. Kane, MD, Dallas; Naomi N. Shields, MD, Wichita, Kan.

Surgeons volunteered their time and paid for their travel expenses to Vietnam. In-country expenses were covered by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported in part by a grant from Stryker. The Society's partner organization, Mobility Outreach International (MOI), provided on-site assistance to volunteers in Vietnam. The annual project is open to Active, Candidate, and International AOFAS members.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons



Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consists of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation



The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

