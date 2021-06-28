Foot Insoles Market in the US to grow by $ 360.67 million through 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth of the foot insoles market size in the US can be attributed to product innovation and portfolio extension which will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the foot insoles market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, CURREX LLC, Implus Footcare LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Scholls Wellness Co., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., and TBL Licensing LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Foot Insoles Market in the US size

Foot Insoles Market in the US trends

Foot Insoles Market in the US industry analysis

The growing e-commerce platform is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of foot insoles may threaten the growth of the market.

Foot Insoles Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Foot Insoles Market in the US is segmented as below:

Material

Polypropylene Insoles



Leather Insoles



Other Insoles

Application

Medical Insoles



Sports Insoles

Foot Insoles Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

In-depth information on factors that will assist the foot insoles market growth in the US during the forecast period

Evaluation of the foot insoles market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foot insoles market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the foot insoles market vendors in the US.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact on application segment

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Polypropylene insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other insoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

CURREX LLC

Implus Footcare LLC

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Scholls Wellness Co.

SOLO Laboratories Inc.

Stable Step LLC

Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

TBL Licensing LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

