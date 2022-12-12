Foot insoles market to grow by USD 1691.45 Mn: Personal products market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foot insoles market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

The foot insoles market size is forecast to grow by USD 1691.45 million, at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foot Insoles Market 2023-2027

Foot insoles Market 2022-2027: Scope

The foot insoles market report covers the following areas:

Foot insoles market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global foot insoles market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. The market includes companies of varying sizes. Some companies are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. The large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. The vendors in the market compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

Acor Orthopaedic Inc., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Foot Science International, Footbalance System Oy, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, ING Corp., spol. S.r.o., Podfo Ltd., RSscan Lab Ltd., Sidas SAS, Solescience Inc., and SOLO Laboratories Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Foot insoles market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Foot insoles Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

Application

Medical insoles



Sports insoles

The medical insoles segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is driven by the growth of the obese population and the growing awareness about health and fitness. Also, the rising awareness about orthotic support systems among people and increasing knee-related cases are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the availability of a wide range of products, high consumer awareness, and the presence of international brands providing innovative products. In addition, an increase in the obese population, especially in the US, is fostering the growth of the foot insoles market in North America.

To gain further insights about various segments

What are the key data covered in this foot insoles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the foot insoles market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foot insoles market vendors.

Foot Insoles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1691.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acor Orthopaedic Inc., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., A. Algeo Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Foot Science International, Footbalance System Oy, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, ING Corp. spol. Sro, Podfo Ltd., RSscan Lab Ltd., Sidas SAS, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC, Steeper Inc., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global foot insoles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global foot insoles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sports insoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports insoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Polypropylene and EVA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Polypropylene and EVA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Polypropylene and EVA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Leather - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Leather - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Leather - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Leather - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Leather - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acor Orthopaedic Inc.

Exhibit 116: Acor Orthopaedic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Acor Orthopaedic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Acor Orthopaedic Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 119: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Aetrex Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 A. Algeo Ltd.

Exhibit 122: A. Algeo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: A. Algeo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: A. Algeo Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Bauerfeind AG

Exhibit 125: Bauerfeind AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bauerfeind AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bauerfeind AG - Key offerings

12.7 Foot Science International

Exhibit 128: Foot Science International - Overview



Exhibit 129: Foot Science International - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Foot Science International - Key offerings

12.8 Footbalance System Oy

Exhibit 131: Footbalance System Oy - Overview



Exhibit 132: Footbalance System Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Footbalance System Oy - Key offerings

12.9 Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hanger Inc.

Exhibit 137: Hanger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hanger Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hanger Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hanger Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Implus Footcare LLC

Exhibit 141: Implus Footcare LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Implus Footcare LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Implus Footcare LLC - Key offerings

12.12 ING Corp. spol. Sro

Exhibit 144: ING Corp. spol. Sro - Overview



Exhibit 145: ING Corp. spol. Sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: ING Corp. spol. Sro - Key offerings

12.13 Podfo Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Podfo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Podfo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Podfo Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 SOLO Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 150: SOLO Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: SOLO Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: SOLO Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Stable Step LLC

Exhibit 153: Stable Step LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Stable Step LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Stable Step LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Superfeet Worldwide LLC

Exhibit 156: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Superfeet Worldwide LLC - Key offerings

12.17 The Foot Lab

Exhibit 159: The Foot Lab - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Foot Lab - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Foot Lab - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

