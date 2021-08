Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share, A 50% Increase

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share or 50%, which will be payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

"We are announcing a significant increase to our quarterly dividend payment, which is a reflection of our continued focus on delivering meaningful returns of cash to our shareholders, while at the same time funding significant investments in strategic growth opportunities," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

