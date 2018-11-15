Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.345 per share, which will be payable on February 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,270 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

