Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.38 per share, which will be payable on August 2, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 19, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading global retailer of athletically-inspired shoes and apparel. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates approximately 3,200 athletic retail stores in 27 countries, as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

