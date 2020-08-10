Foot Locker, Inc. Provides Business Update For Second Quarter 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today provided a sales and earnings update for the second quarter of 2020 ended August 1, 2020. The Company announced that comparable store sales increased approximately 18% for the second quarter. Additionally, diluted earnings per share for the same period, which include pre-tax charges of approximately $19 million related to the wind down of the Runners Point banner and the Eastbay restructuring, and approximately $18 million for costs incurred in connection with the recent social unrest, are expected to be $0.38 to $0.42 per share versus $0.55 last year. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the items mentioned above, second quarter earnings are expected to be $0.66 to $0.70 per share versus $0.66 last year.

"In the midst of the COVID pandemic, our team delivered strong second-quarter results. As we continued to reopen stores throughout the quarter, we saw a strong customer response to our assortments, which we believe was aided by pent-up demand and the effect of fiscal stimulus. This fueled our in-store sales and also drove continued momentum across our digital channels," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While these undoubtedly remain challenging times, we are nonetheless pleased by the health of our category, our deep connections with our customers, and the strength of our vendor relationships."

"Despite gross margin pressure from channel mix shift and a highly promotional environment, we were able to return to positive earnings per share due to the meaningful lift in top-line sales and disciplined expense management," added Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company previously withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance in March. Given the uncertainty surrounding the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the back-to-school season, team sports participation, and additional government stimulus packages, the Company does not plan to provide a full-year 2020 outlook at this time.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

