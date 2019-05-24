Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, reported today financial results for its first quarter ended May 4, 2019.

First Quarter Results

Net income for the Company's first quarter of 2019 was $172 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to net income of $165 million, or $1.38 per share in the corresponding prior-year period. Excluding charges recorded in connection with the Company's pension matter, non-GAAP earnings were $1.53 per share and $1.45 per share for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables below.

First quarter comparable-store sales increased 4.6 percent. Total first quarter sales increased 2.6 percent, to $2,078 million, compared to sales of $2,025 million for the corresponding prior-year period. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased 4.7 percent. The Company's gross margin rate increased to 33.2 percent from 32.9 percent a year ago, while the SG&A expense rate increased to 20.0 percent from 19.0 percent in the first quarter of 2018, largely reflecting the strategic investments the Company is making in its digital capabilities and infrastructure.

"We started the year with great energy, innovative products, and exciting customer events, leading to solid top-line growth in the first quarter with strong performance across our regions, banners, channels, and categories," said Richard Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the momentum we have underway, we feel confident that the updated strategic imperatives we introduced at our Investor Day in March position us to deliver on our long-term goals."

"The team did an excellent job positioning the Company to leverage its mostly fixed occupancy and buyers compensation expenses during the first quarter," said Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "To build on this momentum and create even deeper connections with our customers, we continue investing in our digital capabilities, store fleet, and infrastructure, which we believe will deliver returns on both the top-line and bottom-line, creating shareholder value in the short and long term."

Financial Outlook

The Company is on track with its previously stated full-year outlook, including sales, gross margin, and SG&A; however, earnings per share are now expected to be up high-single digits based on the share repurchase activity to date.

Financial Position

As of May 4, 2019, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1,211 million, 0.1 percent higher than at the end of the first quarter last year. Using constant currencies, inventory increased 1.7 percent.

The Company's cash totaled $1,126 million, while the debt on its balance sheet was $123 million. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted the new lease accounting rules. In connection with that adoption, the Company recognized $3,273 million of lease obligations and right-of-use assets of $3,004 million, the difference is due primarily to previously recognized amounts. The Company spent $1.8 million to repurchase 32,100 shares during the quarter and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, spending $43 million.

Store Base Update

During the first quarter, the Company opened 14 new stores, remodeled or relocated 13 stores, and closed 34 stores. As of May 4, 2019, the Company operated 3,201 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 119 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East, as well as 10 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

The Company is hosting a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) today, May 24, 2019, to review these results and discuss the outlook for 2019. This conference call may be accessed live by dialing 1-800-936-2724 (U.S. and Canada) or + 44 203-107-0289 (International), with the passcode 8189067 or via the Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at http://www.footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to register. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-855-859-2056 with the passcode 8189067 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 with passcode 8189067 (International) through June 7, 2019. A replay of the call will be also be available via webcast from the same Investor Relations section of the Foot Locker, Inc. website at http://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Periods ended May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018

(In millions, except per share amounts)





First Quarter



2019

2018 Sales

$ 2,078

$ 2,025 Cost of sales



1,389



1,359 SG&A



416



385 Depreciation and amortization



44



45 Litigation and other charges



1



12 Income from operations



228



224













Interest income, net



(4)



(2) Other income



(2)



(3) Income before income taxes



234



229 Income tax expense



62



64 Net income

$ 172

$ 165













Diluted EPS

$ 1.52

$ 1.38 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding



113.1



119.1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. We have presented certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives.

The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below. We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each of the respective items. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period.

The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Periods ended May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2018

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:





First Quarter



2019

2018













Pre-tax income:











Income before income taxes

$ 234

$ 229 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:











Litigation and other charges (1)



1



12 Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$ 235

$ 241













After-tax income:











Net income

$ 172

$ 165 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:











Litigation charge, net of income tax benefit of $- and $3 million, respectively (1)



1



9 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 173

$ 174





First Quarter



2019

2018 Earnings per share:











Diluted EPS

$ 1.52

$ 1.38 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:











Litigation and other charges (1)



0.01



0.07 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 1.53

$ 1.45



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:

(1) The Company recorded pre-tax charges of $1 million and $12 million for the quarters ended May 4, 2019

and May 5, 2018, respectively, related to a pension litigation matter and the related plan reformation. The

charge in the current period reflects professional fees in connection with the plan reformation. The prior

year charge reflected adjustments to the value of the judgment and interest that continued to accrue, as

required by the provisions of the required plan reformation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In millions)





May 4,

May 5,



2019

2018 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,126

$ 1,029 Merchandise inventories



1,211



1,210 Other current assets



251



301





2,588



2,540 Property and equipment, net



810



843 Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,004



- Deferred taxes



89



104 Other assets



412



476



$ 6,903

$ 3,963













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 451

$ 344 Accrued and other liabilities



340



309 Current portion of lease obligations



497



-





1,288



653 Long-term debt



123



125 Long-term lease obligations



2,776



- Other liabilities



109



642 Total liabilities



4,296



1,420 Total shareholders' equity



2,607



2,543



$ 6,903

$ 3,963

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:





February 3,









May 4,

Relocations/



2019

Opened

Closed

2019

Remodels Foot Locker US

886

2

7

881

2 Foot Locker Europe

642

1

9

634

3 Foot Locker Canada

107

—

—

107

3 Foot Locker Pacific

94

—

2

92

1 Foot Locker Asia

5

1

—

6

— Kids Foot Locker

428

3

1

430

— Lady Foot Locker

57

—

3

54

— Champs Sports

535

3

3

535

4 Footaction

250

3

1

252

— Runners Point

107

—

5

102

— Sidestep

80

1

3

78

— SIX:02

30

—

—

30

— Total

3,221

14

34

3,201

13





















Selling and gross square footage are as follows:



















February 3, 2019 May 4, 2019 (in thousands)





Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker US





2,404

4,184

2,392

4,166 Foot Locker Europe





1,002

2,158

998

2,150 Foot Locker Canada





263

426

261

427 Foot Locker Pacific





139

230

138

228 Foot Locker Asia





19

34

23

43 Kids Foot Locker





738

1,267

741

1,272 Lady Foot Locker





79

133

75

126 Champs Sports





1,913

2,974

1,910

2,971 Footaction





799

1,360

806

1,371 Runners Point





138

238

128

224 Sidestep





74

133

73

131 SIX:02





60

102

60

102 Total





7,628

13,239

7,605

13,211

Contact: James R. Lance Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Foot Locker, Inc. (212) 720-4600

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.footlocker-inc.com

