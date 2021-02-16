Foot Locker Presents ‘The Sole List’ Class of 2021

The inaugural Sole List celebrates Black sneakerheads who have positioned themselves to be a prominent voice in cultural conversations, contributed to meaningful moments that have shifted sneaker culture and opened doors for others through collaborations and community. This list not only credits the Black creators who have contributed to sneaker culture but to pop culture, streetwear and more.

"We recognize that Black culture plays a pivotal role in shaping sneaker culture — the foundation of our business at Foot Locker," said Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "We aim to continue driving meaningful and lasting change across our company and within the communities we serve."

In June 2020, Foot Locker, Inc. committed $200 million over the next five years towards enhancing the lives of our team members and our customers in the Black community through education and economic development. In alignment with this mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, Foot Locker is utilizing its platform to champion lasting change.

The Sole List Class of 2021 will be amplified across Foot Locker's social channels and will include video introductions for this year's honorees, showcasing their work, impact and what inspires them. To learn more about this year's honorees follow @footlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The official list of the 2021 honorees include:

