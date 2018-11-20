Foot Locker Unveils Nike 'Home & Away' Collection And Tuned Air 20th Anniversary Pack

First, to celebrate the vibrant sneaker communities in the cities of Houston, Atlanta and Miami, Foot Locker and Nike are launching the "Home & Away" collection, which features Nike Air Max 95, Air Force 1 Hi, Air Force Low and Air Max Plus/97 colorways that celebrate each of the three featured cities and what makes them unique.

Each shoe has an exclusive "Home" and "Away" colorway that embody each city. Foot Locker and Nike also tapped notable musicians and athletes to bring this campaign to life and represent their respective cities through exclusive digital content, with Denzel Curry and Hassan Whiteside for Miami, Maxo Kream and Dallas Keuchel for Houston and YFN Lucci and Calvin Ridley for Atlanta.

Foot Locker is also teaming up with Maxo Kream to celebrate his hometown love of Houston through a series of giveback moments to energize the community, ranging from schools to barber shops. The artist will unveil these special moments to his city in real-time on his social channels on Dec. 5 and 6.

The "Home" shoes will be exclusively dropping in their respective markets and online on Thursday, Dec. 6, followed by the "Away" drop – available in home markets, select cities and online – on Saturday, Dec. 22. The energy will continue in early 2019 with the expansion of the Home & Away concept featuring new cities and silhouettes.

Following a successful introduction in August, the "Discover Your Air" creative platform for Nike Air product at Foot Locker is back to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic Nike Tuned Air. As a Foot Locker-exclusive silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus "Greedy" in Fire/Blue will be available in-store and online on Saturday, Dec. 8, followed by the Nike Air Max Plus OG Purple on Saturday, Dec. 15 and the Nike Air Max Plus OG Hyper Blue on Saturday, Dec. 22. Additionally, each release will be dropped alongside exclusive video content featuring Juice Wrld, The Real Tarzan and Ozuna that celebrates the shoe's history and its playful, vibrant and imaginative spirit.

"From championing three great cities with strong sneaker communities to highlighting the 20th anniversary of the Nike Tuned Air, Foot Locker continues to be the go-to hub for the best Nike footwear and apparel," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "From iconic silhouettes to bold colorways and great storytelling, we'll continue to serve as the premiere destination for sought-after drops, style and self-expression, for the holiday season and beyond."

As part of Foot Locker, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to carrying the hottest footwear, both collections will be available across the Foot Locker family of brands including, Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports both in stores and online, including Eastbay.com.

