Foot Solutions, Inc. Announces Acquisition of NOENE America

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions, Inc., the premier one-stop-shop for all foot wellness needs, has announced the acquisition of NOENE (pronounced "Know-EEN) America.

NOENE America is the exclusive US distributor of a Swiss-invented, high-frequency, shock absorption material. This 1 to 2 mm material is incorporated in the footbed or insole and represents a breakthrough in material science as it relates to foot wellness. The transaction details were not released.

Featured on Shark Tank in 2015, NOENE is proven to absorb and disperse over 90 percent of the high frequency shock that travels through the body when feet strike the ground. Already popular with tennis players, runners, and the medical community, NOENE will now be available to the general public through the Foot Solutions network of specialty retail stores across the US.

"This technology fits perfectly with our company's foot wellness mission," said John Prothro, CEO of Foot Solutions. "We offer an expert, caring service enabled by footwear and orthotic products that promote health and wellness through your feet. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to finding and promoting technology that improves the quality of our customers' lives."

Foot Solutions has been selling the NOENE product at its corporate stores for several weeks as a test run, and the feedback from their customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

"This is an exciting time at Foot Solutions as we continue to differentiate ourselves as the premier brand in foot wellness," said Bryan Scott, VP of Strategic Growth at Foot Solutions "I'm looking forward to the positive impact NOENE will bring to our customers."

