Football Legend Kassim Osgood Joins the C3 International Board of Advisors

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C3® International, a biopharmaceutical company that has played a leadership role in the emerging cannabinoid therapeutics health sector, today announced that Kassim Osgood has joined the C3 International Board of Advisors.

Kassim Osgood is a retired All-Pro football player, actor and entrepreneur. Prior to joining C3 International, he attended and played football at both Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and San Diego State University. In 2003, Kassim signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted Free Agent. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his Outstanding Performance on Special Teams and was also named to the All-Pro team. He has acted in films before and is the part owner of a couple restaurants, and a brewery in San Diego called Resident Brewing Company.

Idrasil is the first standardized form of medical cannabis. It offers all of the medicinal analgesic and therapeutic benefits of cannabis but is a superior alternative to opiates and life-threatening narcotics because physicians and caregivers can provide patients with safe, non-addictive, measurable dosages.

"The NFL uses millions of dollars in opioid-based products from pharmaceutical companies," said Kassim Osgood. "Idrasil is the better alternative that nobody is talking about yet. Getting everyone's heroes addicted to pain medicine to combat trauma in one of the most dangerous sports in the world is a tragedy that is not getting enough coverage."

"We are incredibly proud to have football legend Kassim Osgood on board with us," said Steele Clarke Smith III, Chairman and CEO of C3 International. "Osgood's willingness, participation and dedication to Idrasil demonstrates our proven capacity to deliver positive change and solutions to athletes suffering from pain."

Conditions treated with Idrasil include, but are not limited to, AIDS; anorexia; arthritis; autism; anxiety/depression; cancer; chronic pain; glaucoma; migraines; persistent muscle spasms; Parkinson's; seizures; severe nausea; Tourette's Syndrome, and any other chronic or a persistent medical symptoms that substantially limit major life activities as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Idrasil consists of a proprietary blend of concentrated cannabis extract that is 100% natural and organic. C3's proprietary process isolates all of the cannabinoids from the cloned cannabis plant, resulting in pure natural extraction in pill form to eliminate the unwanted euphoria and social risks associated with smoking cannabis products and unpredictable dosages of edible confections. Idrasil is a natural product that looks like any pill on the market.

Idrasil is aseptically processed and bacteria-free with a manufacturing process that is FDA-compliant. Idrasil is manufactured in a sterile ISO 9001 certified laboratory with a standardized and consistent 12.5mg, 25mg, or 100mg dose pill. Idrasil is categorized by the FDA as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS).

About Idrasil and C3 International

The mission of C3 International, Inc. is to manufacture the unique Intellectual Property for Idrasil, a major advancement in the standardization and administering of natural cannabinoids, in a tablet. Idrasil is a holistic alternative to addictive opiates and life-threatening narcotics, without euphoria. For more information on C3 International, Inc. visit www.c3internationalinc.com . To learn more about Idrasil, go to www.idrasil.com .

DISCLAIMER: THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. FURTHERMORE, NONE OF THE INFORMATION ON THIS PAGE SHOULD BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR THE ADVICE OF AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED PHYSICIAN OR OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDER. THIS INFORMATION IS ONLY MEANT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.

