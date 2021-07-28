Football Legend Marshawn Lynch Named BetMGM Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of former National Football League (NFL) running back Marshawn Lynch as a brand ambassador. The Super Bowl champion will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and fan events.

"Being part of the BetMGM family is dope and an honor. They're the leaders in online gaming so I'm excited to learn about the industry from the best and find ways where I can have an impact," said Lynch. "Plus, with ambassadors like Barry, Gretzky and Jalen, I think da' kid is in good company, ya know what I mean?"

Lynch, commonly referred to as "Beast Mode" for his powerful, highlight-reel running style, played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders. Lynch earned four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, one first-team All-Pro selection, and twice led the league in rushing touchdowns. He also helped the Seahawks win its first Super Bowl.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Lynch is both an incredible athlete and larger-than-life personality. The impact he has made on the game of football, coupled with his status as an electric superstar, makes him a tremendous addition to the BetMGM team."

Lynch will engage with BetMGM players through a variety of activations. Additionally, Lynch will appear in BetMGM's social media content, marketing campaigns and media appearances.

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most successful NFL athletes on and off the field. His BeastMode® business, which has grown to encompass live events, a marketing agency, and an apparel business with a Las Vegas-based retail store and online apparel offering, to name a few. Marshawn recently announced his entry into the legalized Cannabis category through the launch of his brand Dodi™. Marshawn is also the founder of the Fam 1st Family Foundation, an Oakland-based philanthropic organization whose focus is the betterment of young black lives within the community. More can be learned at: beastmodeonline.com, dodiblunts.com, and fam1stfamilyfoundation.org.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the relationship. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

