Football Market by Type, End-User, and Distribution Channel| Increase in Football Events at Global and National Levels to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Football Market size is expected to grow by USD 408.83 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The increase in football events at global and national levels, rise in adoption of extracurricular activities, and surge in influence of sports celebrities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, virtual games have gained traction among youth, availability of counterfeit products, cancellation, and postponement of several football tournaments will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Football Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Football Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Type
- Training Ball
- Match Ball
- Others
- Geographic
- Europe
- South America
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
Europe is expected to account for 43% of market growth. Football's major European markets include the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The research provides an up-to-date assessment of the market's geographical makeup. During the projection period, Europe is expected to offer various growth prospects to market vendors, as it has been experiencing rapid expansion.
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- Growing living standards and increased urbanization.
- Increasing disposable income.
Restraints:
- The relatively higher price of the football or soccer balls.
Football Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our football market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increase in football events at global and national levels as one of the prime reasons driving the football market growth during the next few years.
Football Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Baden Sports Inc.
- Decathlon SA
- Franklin Sports Inc.
- Iconix Brand UK Ltd
- Mitre Sports International Ltd.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Select Sport AS
Football Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist football market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the football market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the football market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of football market vendors.
|
Football Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 408.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.24
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Brazil, UK, Germany, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon SA, Franklin Sports Inc., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, and Select Sport AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Training ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Match ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Baden Sports Inc.
- Decathlon SA
- Franklin Sports Inc.
- Iconix Brand UK Ltd
- Mitre Sports International Ltd.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Select Sport AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
