Footit Medical Grows Its Fisher & Paykel Optiflow High Flow Therapy Airvo 2 Line for COPD Patients

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footit Medical Supply, Inc a durable Medical Equipment, Mobility, & Respiratory provider, announced that it will be focusing its Respiratory Division on the Fisher & Paykel Airvo 2 Optiflow High flow therapy humidification systems for its COPD population. "My late grandmother suffered from COPD and she always had problems moving secretions throughout her airway like so many COPD sufferers do. I wish the Airvo 2 System was around for her when she was alive. I believe it would have made a big difference in her life," said Richard Spafford, President of Footit Medical. "I like to provide products that I believe in and I believe in the Airvo 2 system 100%. The Fisher & Paykel team of Ken Perry & Megan Papile have been wonderful to us in providing us support and information that is patient and provider focused," said Spafford.

Footit started a Respiratory Division in 2014 with their CPAP Program and have extended that growth into other areas including Fisher & Paykel's line in 2018. "The Airvo 2 is revolutionary in that it achieves 100% Relative Humidity causing a bronchial hygiene effect breaking up and moving those secretions by moistening the upper airway while offering a supplemental oxygen port if needed. What's great with the Airvo 2 humidification system is that it uses Water Vapor for its humidification system. That means that the water molecules are so small that bacteria and viruses aren't able to cling to those water molecules, in turn, lowering the risk of an airway infection," said Natalia Sinigur, Vice President of Footit Medical.

Oxygen can be titrated in and flows can be achieved of 2/L/min - 60/L/min. Footit Medical Supply began shipping Airvo 2's throughout the United States and is working with providers to help their COPD patients get these for in the home setting. "We have one of the lowest price points in the country on the Airvo 2's and we are working on a YouTube video to show the caregiver the proper and easy setup on the Airvo2 once they receive them." If your organization would like more information on getting an AirVo 2 with Footit Medical Supply please email info@footit.com for more information or go to footit.com.

Footit Medical Supply is one of the largest Durable Medical Equipment providers in New England. Its roots go back to 1953 when Wallace Footit started it all with a bank loan for $350. Footit served doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes until 1955, when the national trend in home-based recovery prompted Wally to open a retail operation on Eastern Avenue in Springfield, Mass. As Wally's foresight and commitment were rewarded, he expanded Footit's inventory and relocated in 1963 to a larger storefront at the "X" in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood. Wally's compassion, sense of humor, and longtime relationships with area medical professionals made Footit a favorite for local doctors when prescribing products for their patients. Footit's advertising slogan was "Your Doctor Knows Us".

In 1994, to meet the growing needs of their customers, Footit relocated the store from Sumner Avenue to a modern, 4000-square-foot location on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, Mass. The new facility, ideally located to serve Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut, showcases Footit's expanded product lines and offers interactive floor displays that allow customers to experience a variety of health care products before making a purchase. In 2014, a Respiratory & CPAP Division was established.

