Footprint Recognizes Marine Conservation Biologist Christine Figgener With 'Footprint Ocean Hero' Award

"I really am excited to help make reliable, 100 percent biodegradable paper straws available to everybody," says Christine Figgener. "Footprint creates great products. The paper straws are durable and you can use them like you would any plastic straw--but I will never have to pull one out of a turtle's nose."

Jeff Bassett, vice president of marketing at Footprint, coordinates the award program and explains that the selection is strategic and thoughtful. "We want to make sure we are highlighting a tremendous achievement in reducing the amount of plastic making its way into our environment.

In Christine's case, her efforts have dramatically stunted the use of plastic straws and her video created a meaningful tipping point where cities, schools, parks and businesses really started to think about not using, and even banning, plastic straws."

Figgener's viral video posted in August of 2015 documented the removal of a plastic straw from an olive ridley turtle's nose. Viewed over 35 million times, the video provided a heart wrenching springboard for the global anti-plastic straw movement—leading to several high-profile plastic straw bans and pledges to end plastic straw use. It has also given her a powerful voice in the conversation about single-use plastics and other environmental issues affecting marine life.

She has made such an impact that she was recently named a Next Generation Leader by TIME Magazine and was a finalist of the feature Texan of the Year by the Dallas Morning News.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures shaped fiber and paper into bio-degradable, compostable products. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its fiber-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 50 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com

