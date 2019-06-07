Footprint Sponsorships Inspire Change

Troy Swope, founder and CEO of Footprint, says increasing the pressure we put on companies to eliminate plastic as well as promoting consumer awareness about making responsible choices is part of the bedrock of the company's culture. "World Oceans Day is a great time to amplify the message, but it has to continue throughout the year. That's why we are proud to work with The Oceans Project and Ocean Heroes Bootcamp in getting the word out and inspiring actual changes—especially in young people. This is an important part of following through on our mission to end plastic pollution.

"The meet-ups and events planned for June 8 are working to make environmental stewardship part of our shared cultural experience. Change needs to begin at the source—those companies that make the overwhelming amount of plastic that ends up in our grocery stores and then as pollution in our environment."

In celebration of World Oceans Day this Saturday, the Ocean Heroes Bootcamp is hosting a New York City specific Meetup for 100 youth leaders hosted at The Explorers Club and the international NGO Peace Boat. Participants will learn about plastic pollution and how to create their own impact campaigns to measurably reduce single-use plastic water bottles in their school and communities.

Footprint is also working with The Oceans Project as a lead sponsor. This week in celebration of World Ocean Day, the organization will host the program "Together We Can." Millions of people are expected to virtually join hands around the world to show support for protecting our shared ocean. Visit http://www.worldoceansday.org/action-center to learn more about ways to get involved.

Bill Mott, executive director of The Oceans Project, the non-profit organization that has coordinated World Oceans Day internationally since 2002, said, "Whether you live far inland or on the coast, the ocean affects each one of us and our personal decisions affect the ocean. We believe that youth are the key to success and are not only leaders of tomorrow, but also of today. Thanks to our supporters, including Proctor & Gamble and Footprint, we can continue to create opportunities and engage youth and others around the world on World Oceans Day and year-round."

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures shaped fiber and paper into bio-degradable, compostable products. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its fiber-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 50 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com

