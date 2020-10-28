Footwear Retailer, Payless, Names 5W Public Relations as Agency Of Record for North American Relaunch

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today its appointment as the PR agency of record for popular footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, Payless .

Founded in 1956, Payless has seen continued success across international markets over the last year, and looks to mirror these achievements as it relaunches into the North American market and formally drops "ShoeSource" from the brand name. 5WPR will work to raise awareness surrounding the relaunch of Payless, which includes the unveiling of an immersive e-commerce platform and new brick-and-mortar retail concept stores, as well as its products, which is now across a range of apparel, accessories, and footwear. The first prototype store will launch in December 2020 in Miami, FL, the new home and headquarters for the brand, with plans to expand to 300-500 freestanding stores across North America over the next five years.

"We're thrilled to support Payless as they reintroduce themselves to U.S. shoppers," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR . "Payless is coming back at a time when providing value for families couldn't be more important. Through brand visibility, influencer relations, and positioning as an industry leading retailer, we look forward to watching Payless flourish."

"Despite being in truly unpreceded times, we saw an opportunity for Payless to relaunch into the US market, providing our community with the affordable, value driven products they've always searched for, now across multiple categories, at a time when the world needs to pay-less," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "We are so excited to bring Payless back to our 60M+ customers who missed us, with the strategic help of 5W Public Relations, so they and future generations to come can lead the way forward."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Payless

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Relaunched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, FL and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

