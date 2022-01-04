For 2022, Resolve To Drink Sustainably With Copalli Rum

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year brings an opportunity for a fresh start, a chance to rid yourself of unhealthy habits and commit to doing better in the year ahead. While some may resolve to lose weight, exercise more, or spend less, increased concerns about climate change have many consumers resolving to live more sustainably. For eco-minded consumers, keeping that resolution is easy and delicious with Copalli Rum.



Copalli Rum is an organic, single estate rum created to protect the rainforest of Southern Belize. The premium rums – available in white, barrel rested and cacao – are made from organic sugarcane, rainwater and yeast in a distillery designed to be carbon neutral.



Resolving to live sustainably has never been more popular. In fact, a report, commissioned by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and conducted across 54 nations by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), found that interest in sustainable goods had increased by 71 percent in just five years.



While some brands only talk about environmental responsibility, Copalli Rum is creating a path for others to follow.



"Even before there was a distillery, there was a commitment to sustainability and preserving the Belizean Rainforest," said Mark Breene, CEO, Copalli USA. The founders have spearheaded the philanthropic support of the local community in Southern Belize for more than 20 years, through a legacy of rainforest preservation, marine conservation, and support of local education. Copal Tree Distillery supports the local community as the largest employer in Southern Belize, providing more than 100 jobs to local residents in a clean and safe working environment.



"Copalli Rum is the choice for consumers looking for a premium rum that is not only good in cocktails, but good for the planet," added Breene. "Oh, and for those who still want to start a new diet, Copalli Rums are also gluten-free and keto friendly."



For more information, visit www.copallirum.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12899142



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Copalli Rum