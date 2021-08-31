For Back to School, Savvas Supports Educators and Students with Innovative Digital Tools and High-Quality Instructional Materials to Help Move Learning Forward

As the nation's leading provider of next-generation K-12 learning solutions, Savvas can help districts looking to leverage the investments they made in students' devices and capitalize on the advantages of digital learning. Its products, powered by the most advanced adaptive learning technology, provide real-time student data and insights, coupled with highly personalized, interactive learning experiences and standards-aligned, content-rich curriculum.

No one was better prepared than Savvas to support schools when they pivoted to distance learning. And we are ready now.

"When schools open their doors for the new school year, a generation of trailblazing educators and students will step into newly tech-enabled classrooms that have the potential to revolutionize how teachers teach and learners learn," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our innovative digital tools and high-quality instructional materials, purposefully built for blended learning, offer educators the solutions they need to reconnect, engage, and inspire students as they return to in-person classroom learning environments unlike any we've ever seen before."

Adaptive Technology That Allows Educators to Test Less, Teach More

Addressing the academic impact of lost instructional time and ensuring grade-level mastery will be key this school year. For back-to-school, Savvas is supporting educators with new and enhanced products equipped with cutting-edge adaptive technology that assess students' skills in a less stressful way and programs that offer customized practice activities for students to build foundational skills.

Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (MSDA) , available in English and Spanish, provide an easy, fast, and seamless way to close skills gaps and accelerate learning for students at all levels. Developed in partnership with WestEd, the screener and norm referenced and valid diagnostic assessments offer actionable data to inform instruction. Delivered on the award-winning, newly enhanced Savvas Realize™ learning management system , the MSDA can be integrated with enVision ® Mathematics for grades K-8 — the nation's leading math program with the highest "All-Green" rating from EdReports.





, available in English and Spanish, provide an easy, fast, and seamless way to close skills gaps and accelerate learning for students at all levels. Developed in partnership with WestEd, the screener and norm referenced and valid diagnostic assessments offer actionable data to inform instruction. Delivered on the award-winning, , the MSDA can be integrated with for grades K-8 — the nation's leading math program with the highest "All-Green" rating from EdReports. Savvas Literacy Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (LSDA), available in the coming months on Savvas Realize , will provide a baseline view of prerequisite standards for grade-level success as well as determine specific knowledge gaps and opportunities for growth. The LSDA will deliver instructional guidance for myView Literacy K-5 , ReadyGEN K-6 , and myPerspectives ELA 6-8 .





available in the coming months on , will provide a baseline view of prerequisite standards for grade-level success as well as determine specific knowledge gaps and opportunities for growth. The LSDA will deliver instructional guidance for , , and . SuccessMaker ® , a proven-effective, continuously-adaptive K-8 reading and math program that personalizes learning for every student in a game-like environment, has been newly updated with a completely redesigned teacher experience that provides real-time instructional insights on student mastery and growth.

Accelerate Learning with High-Quality, Engaging Content that Excites Students

After a year of remote and hybrid learning, teachers are looking for new ways to increase student engagement. Adding to its deep lineup of relevant and engaging programs, Savvas is introducing many new and enhanced products for the coming school year that take personalized learning to new heights, with hands-on activities that make learning exciting for students. They include:

Savvas is also making it even easier to purchase its products with its newly updated Savvas One bundle, which provides a one-year digital license to the company's most popular, national K-12 math, literacy, science, and social studies programs. The all-inclusive bundle gives school districts the confidence they are getting the highest-quality curriculum, aligned to standards and delivered on Savvas Realize, coupled with dedicated technical support and online training resources to empower teachers.

Additionally, with its programs meeting the requirements of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), Savvas can help educators address unfinished learning with federal funding sources.

"We've seen K-12 education transformed over the past year with the use of digital technology and new student devices for online learning," said Forsa. "No one was better prepared than Savvas to support school districts when they suddenly pivoted to distance learning. And we are ready now to support them with the best blended solutions to accelerate student growth and move learning forward in this new era of education."

