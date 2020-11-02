For creative and unique high-quality glass bottles with customised designs, visit Nantong Global Packaging Products Co., Ltd at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

With more than 1300 kinds of perfume bottles and 2000 nail polish bottles alone, the company exports their goods to more than 50 companies worldwide, in particular the USA, Russia, Dubai, Pakistan and Europe. The company is excited to be showcasing their expertise this year to new potential partners and clients at the first ever digital edition of Cosmoprof Asia.

Versatile and creative

Although they offer a far wider variety, glass bottles have become their most requested product. The company manufactures 1ml to 50ml glass tube bottles, with 1.2ml testers, 10ml (15mmx90mm), 12ml (15mmx100mm), 15ml (15mmx128mm) and 30ml the most popular.

Customers can create any design for their bottles, with available techniques including silk screening, hot stamping, various colour coatings, UV, frosting, heat transfer printing etc. In addition, colours range from clear to sea greens, midnight blues, matt black, with finishes from graduated colours, metallic and gem stone additions to the most elegant and simple of classic designs.

Thanks to a design team of experts who continuously research the latest technologies and trends, they know exactly what to ask to achieve the best results at competitive prices. Mold making for customised shapes, as well as personalised logos, individual designs and unique patterns can all be incorporated.

Topping the bottles, a wide variety of roller ball and cap, pump and cylinder cap solutions can be provided depending on the intended use of each product.

About Nantong Global Packaging Products Co., Ltd

Nantong Global Packaging Products Co., Ltd has been manufacturing cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging since 2000, Headquartered in Nantong, China, they are one of the largest suppliers of packaging in China, with long experience and high levels of quality earning the company a world-renowned reputation.

Nantong Global has specialised in package manufacture for about a decade, and currently exports their glass tube bottles to the USA, Russia, Dubai, Pakistan and Europe as well as Southeast Asian countries.

How to get in touch

Visit http://www.ycft.net.cn to learn more about Nantong Global Packaging Products Co., Ltd ahead of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week or check out https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020.

Register here to connect with Nantong Global.

For any related enquiries about Nantong Global contact:

PR and Marketing Director Jerry Ju

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

+86-15996638801, +86-51382828465

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading regional B2B international beauty trade show, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. Learn more information at https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/

