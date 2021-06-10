For East Bay Seniors, Red Hot Housing Market Opens Door for a New Lifestyle Opportunity

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With real estate demand higher than ever and current inventory at historic lows, housing prices in the Walnut Creek area continue to soar. The market presents the optimum time for the area's active, older adult population who may be looking to spend less time maintaining a house and more time enjoying life. The time is ideal for active older adults looking to make a change to move into a Life Plan or Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) such as Viamonte, which offers resort style living and supports the aging process.

As new buyers flood the market from San Jose, San Francisco and beyond, active listings only sit on the MLS for an average of seven days and receive multiple offers. The limited supply and high demand has translated into selling prices of 21% over last year.

"What we are seeing right now is a combination of very low interest rates and very low inventory. The combination creates an unparalleled sellers' market," said Helene Freeman, Vice President at Sereno Real Estate in Walnut Creek. "Buyers are coming from all over the Bay Area to Walnut Creek because their money goes further and because it's the capital of the East Bay – a mecca for shopping, dining, and outdoor living."

"For many of our new residents, taking care of the home was becoming a bother they just did not care to put up with anymore," said Melody Mitchell, Executive Director for Viamonte

Walnut Creek. "At Viamonte, our residents enjoy all the comforts of home without any of the hassle. Viamonte's spacious, modern homes, presented in a beautiful resort-style setting raise the standard for senior living in Contra Costa County. Nothing else really compares."

Homes at Viamonte include spacious floor plans, with modern kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. They also come with the added convenience of cleaning service for those who have washed enough linens and cleaned enough for a lifetime. Add to that the comfort of knowing that if you or your partner need some additional help along life's journey, it's right on site, 24-7.

Residents at Viamonte also enjoy gourmet dining, spa and salon services, and a heated indoor pool with views of Mt Diablo. The award-winning design of the community includes $1.5 million in public art on display on every floor and common area. Viamonte is a truly inspired environment to call home.

Making the move is not an easy process, and the staff at Viamonte know this. That's why they have contracted with some of the best relocation specialists in the area with the goal of making the move as hassle free as possible.

"They come to your home, take an inventory of everything that is going to come with you, make recommendations of what you might want to bring and what you maybe should get rid of," said Gloria Cabral, a Viamonte resident. "Then they handle everything from packing you up to moving you in. On move-in day they come in the morning, load the truck, and by the time you arrive at Viamonte everything is already being unpacked and set up. It's literally done in a day."

For more information or to schedule a private tour and lunch at Viamonte, contact the sales office at 925-621-6600 or visit online at viamonteliving.org.

Contact: Marcus Young at 415.505.2524 or [email protected]

SOURCE Sequoia Living - Viamonte

Related Links

http://viamonteliving.org

