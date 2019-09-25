For Entrepreneurial Accounting Firm Stowe & Degon LLC, a Combination of Strategic Mergers and Organic Expansion Proves to Be a Successful Growth Model

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STOWE & DEGON LLC, one of New England's leading accounting firms, announced today that it had expanded its physical footprint further into the greater Boston region by merging with Lynnfield-based accounting firm Croyle & Associates PC, effective Aug. 30.

The merger is the result of a several-year-long search by the Westborough-based accounting firm, whose principals carefully considered several firms in various regions throughout Massachusetts before deciding that Croyle & Associates was the right strategic fit. Located just 15 minutes outside of Boston, the expansion includes the addition of several outstanding professionals and one partner, Marty Croyle, to the Stowe & Degon roster. Known for its robust tax practice and excellent reputation working with lower middle-market companies, Croyle & Associates' services and professionalism will provide convenient, seamless access to tax, audit and compliance solutions for Stowe & Degon's expanding North Shore client base.

Senior Partner Michael Stowe offers additional insight as to the specific qualities that made Croyle & Associates the perfect candidate for a merger:

"Marty and his team bring a high level of tax and assurance capabilities to our existing team. We are excited to expand our assurance and tax services to the North Shore business community by taking the Croyle & Associates very successful platform and infusing it with our team of professionals and services to build a much larger footprint throughout the greater Boston business community."

This merger marks only the second for Stowe & Degon - the first taking place in 2016 with the Milford-based firm Caplice, Ciaramicoli & Doyle. This approach has proven to be a successful complement to the firm's organic, client-first growth model, which has paced the expansion of its geographic footprint alongside its growing client base with small and mid-market and publicly held companies along the Route 128 corridor.

Senior Partner David Degon talks about the value that combining senior leadership with a growth-oriented mindset brings to the client-firm relationship:

"We recognize the economic strength of the Boston region and have experienced the addition of a number of clients in the region, especially publicly held and private businesses. Our merger with Croyle & Associates for the Boston north region adds nicely to our Boston west presence in Westborough. We are studying a similar approach to the Boston south region."

Marty Croyle, the newest member of Stowe & Degon's leadership team, expresses his optimism in working with the professionals at his new firm:

"I had three considerations when considering this merger with Stowe & Degon, LLC. First, Stowe & Degon is a highly respected regional accounting and consulting firm, with growth opportunities in publicly held and private businesses. We can help them achieve growth in the Boston north region. Second, Mike Stowe and Dave Degon build trusted relationships with clients and centers of influence. We share this approach and look forward to our work together. Third, I have known Mike for many years which made this merger very comfortable for me to make."

